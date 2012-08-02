County Councilman Jim Polarek running for South County Commissioner

Porter County Council 4th District representative Republican Jim Polarek announced this morning he will run for the South County Commissioner District seat in this year’s primary elections.

In a press release, Polarek, who was elected to the council in 2010 and previously served on the Morgan Township Board, said the county is facing a number of challenges requiring immediate attention.

Those items are: E911 funding, emergency radio transmitters, employee health insurance, animal welfare, safety improvements to critical county roads (specifically, County Roads 100 South & 700 North), construction of a Willowcreek Parkway, Porter Hospital corridor development, county drainage, maintenance of County facilities (including the Memorial Opera House and Expo Center), enhancement of County parks (especially, the proposed activity barn at Sunset Hill Park) and citizen transportation (especially “on demand” service for the elderly, veterans and challenged citizens)

“It’s not for lack of money or your County Council’s resolve to appropriate the money. We have nearly $ 200 Million dollars waiting to be put to work on projects that will put hundreds of Porter County taxpaying citizens to work making our County a great place to live and work. What we lack is the resolve, sense of urgency and leadership on the part of our County Commissioners,” Polarek said. “Why should we struggle, why should Porter County citizens remain unemployed when we have important work to do and the money to do it?”

Polarek will challenge Mike Heinhold for the commissioner seat in the May 8 Republican primary.