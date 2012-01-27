County Council candidates highlight latest election filings

Republican and Democrat primary ballots are ensured of having a full slate of at-large County Council candidates as primary election filing continues.

Democrat filings got off to a strong start during the first few days when filings opened on Jan. 11. Incumbents Dan Whitten and Sylvia Graham filed that week for reelection. Former Democratic Council member Bob Poparad also announced his candidacy on the first day.

On the Republican side Porter Twp. Trustee Edward Morales and Joe Wszolek, president of the county’s Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, announced their candidacies last week for at-large seats on the seven member council (The council consists of 4 district representatives and 3 at-large members).

The latest candidate to file is Republican Howard O’Connor of Hebron. O’Connor ran for Hebron Town Council in last fall’s municipal elections.

In another new filing, Judge William Alexa officially filed for another term as Superior Court 2 Judge last Friday.

The filing period saw its first withdrawal this week. Debby Dean Malik filed for county treasurer as a Democratic candidate on Jan. 11 but has since decided to drop her campaign to challenge incumbent treasurer Democrat Mike Bucko, who now is unopposed.

In other news, South County Commissioner Democrat Carole Knoblock announced earlier this week she will not seek reelection. Two other Democrats have filed to run for South County Commissioner: current Council member Laura Blaney and newcomer Jerry Puckett.

Filings continue until Feb. 10 at noon in the county’s voter registration office located in Room 105 of the county administration building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).

As of deadline today, the following are candidates who officially filed in the Voter Registration office. An “inc.” after a candidate’s name signifies the incumbent. The Tribune will update the list throughout the filing period.