Commissioner and judge races most expensive in the county

Friday marked a deadline for those running in 2012 Porter County elections
to disclose their campaign donations taken in over the past six months.
The numbers are tepid compared to the 2010 elections but once again donors
are contributing more to Commissioner candidates than for any other county
race.
Republican candidate for the South County Commissioner seat Mike Heinold
claims the biggest war chest with a total of $55,168 in contributions,
receipts and cash on-hand from the reporting period of April 14 to October
12. His year-to-date total is $58,925.
Handing Heinold his biggest donation of $5,200 is HealtheACCESS Clinics of
Portage. The company has been part of the county’s current health care plan.
From his largest individual donors, Heinold received $5,000 each from
Stewart and Kathryn McMillan of Valparaiso and Matthew Gariup of Gary. He
also received the same amount from the Indiana Realtors Political Action
Committee.
Heinold’s other donations of $1,000 or more include the G.E. Marshall group
of Valparaiso ($2,600); In Touch Pharmaceuticals of Valparaiso ($2,500);
Apple Core, LLC of Hobart ($2,500); Steiner Homes LTD of Valparaiso
($2,500); the Friends of (State Representative) Ed Soliday committee
($2,250); Willis Conner of Indianapolis ($1,000); Kurt Schmiegel of
Valparaiso ($1,000); Kurt Minko of Valparaiso ($1,000); Gus and Beth
Olympidis of Valparaiso ($1,000); Jay Costas Comp. of Valparaiso ($1,000);
and Barnes and Thornburg LLP ($1,000).
Challenging Heinold, Democrat Laura Shurr Blaney reported a total of smaller
total of $46,877 for campaign contributions and receipts and $49,772 for the
YTD. Blaney, a current at-large County Council member now running for
Commissioner, reported a $13,000 donation from herself towards her election
bid.
Blaney’s largest individual donor amount came from attorney Mitch Peters of
Chesterton, $1,450. Peters is the current president of the Porter County
Convention Recreation and Visitors Commission board.
Other big contributions came from Rhame & Elwood of Portage who gave $1,300
and from Blaney’s father-in-law Ken Blaney Sr. who dished out $1,200.
Indianapolis residents Michael and Vicki Keevan also gave $1,200.
A few more notable contributions for the reporting period included $600 from
Iron Workers Local 395 PAL, $500 from the Valparaiso Firefighters PAC, $150
from Sheriff Dave Lain and $100 from Democratic County Council at-large
member Sylvia Graham.
In April, Blaney reported a $20,000 individual donation from her aunt Jacki
Stutzman towards her successful primary election bid against challenger
Jerry Puckett.
Running unopposed in November, Northern County Commissioner John Evans,
R-North, reported $38,063 in donations in the most recent reporting period,
most of which were related to the May 6 primary election where he dodged a
challenge from current County Council 1st District Representative Jim Biggs.
Evan’s got a last minute gift of $2,500 each from Stewart and Kathryn
McMillan of Valparaiso and the Indiana Republican State Committee. He also
received sizable donations of $3,000 from DPBG Political Action Committee of
Indianapolis, $2,250 from the Indiana Realtors PAC and $1,500 from the
Committee to Elect (Valparaiso Mayor) Jon Costas.
Judge race
heating up
Democratic incumbent William Alexa has taken in $30,650 for his re-election
bid for Porter County Superior Court II Judge. Approximately $7,300 of that
is an in-kind donation from his wife Joyce Alexa.
Contributing to Alexa’s war chest are numerous attorneys from the Valparaiso
area. Some of his other large contributors include Sound Construction of
Valparaiso ($1,200); Vouga & Associates, LLC of Valparaiso ($900); Gary S.
Germann of Portage ($700); Thiros and Stracci Professional Corp. of
Merrillville ($700); and Gordon Etzler and Associates LLP ($450).
Alexa’s GOP challenger attorney Anthony Pampalone raised a little more than
half as much with $18,503 in his total contributions and receipts. Top
donors for Pampalone are Angelo Pampalone ($7,100), Dyer physician Erika
Young ($5,000), and a $3,147 contribution to himself.
Council Races
While nowhere near the peaks of the Commissioner hopefuls, the candidates
for the three County Council at-large seats are running tight races.
From the six that are running (3 Republicans, 3 Democrats), the candidate
with the most contributions and expenditures is Republican Ralph Neff with
$21,067 in the last six months and $28,650 for the year so far.
According to Neff’s report, his biggest backers are the Indiana Republican
State Committee with $2,250; Gariup Construction of Gary ($1,200); Lazlo and
Popp, PC of Merrillville ($1,000); and Braman Insurance Services ($750). He
also garnered a $200 gift from County Commissioner John Evans.
Current Council President and Democratic incumbent Dan Whitten takes the
title of biggest war chest on the Democrat side with $18,588 over the last
six months and $19,622 for the year.
Pitching in for Whitten’s third term win are Mitch Peters of Chesterton
($1,000); Clark Holesinger of Valparaiso ($1,000); Kevin Schmidt of
Valparaiso ($1,000); and former County Commissioner Robert Harper ($500).
Whitten also loaned himself $1,526.
Coming in third and fourth are the other two Republican Candidates Joe
Wszolek and Mark Hoffman. Wszolek claimed $11,061 for the last six months
and $13,715 for the year so far. Hoffman took in $12,572 for this reporting
period and $12,800 for the year.
Wszolek captured $5,000 from the Indiana Realtors PAC and $4,000 from the
Indiana Republican State Committee. He also received $500 from the
Valparaiso Firefighters PAC and $250 from the Committee to Elect (County
Commissioner) Nancy Adams.
Hoffman reported a $2,500 donation from the Indiana Realtors PAC; $1,500
from Royal Brush Manufacturing of Munster; and $1,000 from Frank A. Hoffman
of Zionsville.
As for the remaining Democrat candidates, Bob Poparad reported a $10,000
contribution in his own name.
Incumbent Sylvia Graham reported the least amount of contributions and
expenditures with $8,599 for the last six months and $9,735 for a YTD total.
She reported a $4,000 loan from herself to her campaign. Her largest
individual contributor was Mitch Peters of Chesterton ($1,000). Graham also
received $200 from USW Local Union #12775 of Porter.
Duneland School
Board
Two candidates running for the non-partisan Duneland School Board race
submitted campaign figures. Candidate Dane Lafata reported a $343 loan to
himself. Candidate John Marshall showed a $700 loan to himself.
Surveyor
The county’s other contested race for Surveyor provided modest figures from
both candidates. Democratic incumbent Kevin Breitzke reported $2,500 in
expenditures for printing costs.
Republican challenger Richard Hudson reported $3,384 in contributions and
receipts with $4,998 for the year. His backers include GAI Consultants,
where Hudson works as a senior survey manager, with a $500 contribution.
Dems vs. GOP
County Democrats are shelling out larger numbers to their county central
committee this year than their GOP counterparts.
The Porter County Democrat Central Committee reported a figure of $42,230 so
far this year from contributions, receipts and cash on hand, mostly from
candidates and labor organizations.
Giving $1,000 or more are Visclosky for Congress Committee ($2,500); Iron
Workers Local 395 ($2,000); Local 6787 Political Education and Legislative
Fund ($1,600); Laborer Local 41 of Munster ($1,440); Rhame & Elwood of
Portage ($1,150); USW Local 6103 of Portage ($1,000); Boilermakers Local
#374 of Hammond ($1,000); Tallian for Senate Campaign Committee ($1,000);
First District Democrat Central Committee ($1,000); and Blaney for
Commissioner committee ($1,000).
Meanwhile, the Porter County Republican Central Committee reported their
intake to be $20,877 for the year so far.
Its biggest supporter is Golden Technologies of Valparaiso with $2,000,
followed by CC Low Associates of South Bend with $1,000. Other contributions
stemmed from South County Commissioner candidate Mike Heinold ($500), County
Recorder Jon Miller ($340), and Chesterton Town Councilman Jeff Trout
($205).
The Valparaiso Republican group claimed $11,498 for its YTD total. Its chief
contributors are DLZ Indiana LLC ($2,000); DLZ Industrial LLC of Burns
Harbor ($1,000); and Family Express Corp. of Valparaiso ($935).
The Duneland GOP submitted its figures reporting a cash in-hand total of
$789.