Candidates Night set for Duneland School Board races

The Duneland Teachers Association and the Porter County League of Women Voters will sponsor a “Meet the Candidate” forum for the two contested Duneland School Board races on Wednesday, October 20.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesterton Middle School Auditorium, 651 W. Morgan Avenue. The CMS Auditorium doors will open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The candidates in the Westchester-Pine race are Ralph Ayres, William Barkow and incumbent John Marshall. The candidates for the at-large seat are Kathleen Downey, Maureen Hurst and incumbent Michael Trout. All candidates have been invited to attend this event.

The League of Women Voters will moderate the forum. Each candidate will give a brief opening statement about their background and candidacy followed by representatives from the League asking prepared questions and allowing each candidate to respond. Members of the audience will be allowed to submit questions in advance. At the conclusion of the event, each candidate will be allowed to give a closing statement.

The Duneland Teachers Association encourages all community members to attend this event and participate in the discussion with the candidates for the Duneland School Board. Questions may be submitted in advance to aborrelli@ista-in.org