Candidates Night set for Duneland School Board races

The Duneland Teachers Association and the Porter County League of Women
Voters will sponsor a “Meet the Candidate” forum for the two contested
Duneland School Board races on Wednesday, October 20.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesterton Middle School Auditorium,
651 W. Morgan Avenue. The CMS Auditorium doors will open at 6 p.m. The event
is free and open to the public.
The candidates in the Westchester-Pine race are Ralph Ayres, William Barkow
and incumbent John Marshall. The candidates for the at-large seat are
Kathleen Downey, Maureen Hurst and incumbent Michael Trout. All candidates
have been invited to attend this event.
The League of Women Voters will moderate the forum. Each candidate will give
a brief opening statement about their background and candidacy followed by
representatives from the League asking prepared questions and allowing each
candidate to respond. Members of the audience will be allowed to submit
questions in advance. At the conclusion of the event, each candidate will be
allowed to give a closing statement.
The Duneland Teachers Association encourages all community members to attend
this event and participate in the discussion with the candidates for the
Duneland School Board. Questions may be submitted in advance to
aborrelli@ista-in.org