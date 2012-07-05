Chesterton Tribune

Candidate Lists and Referendum Language

Below is the complete list of candidates in the May 8 primary election appearing on Porter County ballots. Commissioner races and county council at-large races are voted on countywide, not just in their respective districts. The Duneland School referendum is at the bottom of this list where it appears on the ballots.

Democrat

President

Barack Obama (inc.)

U.S. Senator

Joe Donnelly

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Peter J. Visclosky (inc.)

Governor

John R. Gregg

State Representative, 4th District

Greg Simms

State Representative, 9th District

Scott Pelath (inc.)

State Representative, 10th District

Chuck Moseley (inc.)

County Commissioner, North District

No candidate.

County Commissioner, South District

Jerry A. Puckett

Laura Shurr Blaney

County Council, at-large

(vote for three)

Sylvia Graham (inc.)

Bob Poparad

Dan Whitten (inc.)

Ned Kovachevich

County Treasurer

Mike Bucko (inc.)

County Surveyor

Kevin Breitzke (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 2

William Alexa (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 6

No candidate.

Delegates to State Convention

Rudolf Sutton of Liberty Twp.; Patricia Allene Lane, Jane Jordan, Kathryn Kozuszek, Paul Rausch, J. Robert Casko, Scot McCord of Westchester Twp.

Republican

President

Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum

U.S. Senator:

Richard Lugar (inc.)

Richard Mourdock

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Joel Phelps, Dave Wenger

Governor

Mike Pence

State Representative, 4th District

Ed Soliday (inc.)

State Representative, 9th District

Dan Granquist

State Representative, 10th District

No candidate.

County Commissioner, North District

John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs

County Commissioner, South District

Mike Heinold, Jim Polarek

County Council, at-large

(vote for three)

Edward Morales

Joe Wszolek

Ralph Iler

Mark Hoffman

Ralph Neff

Ethan Lowe

County Treasurer

No candidate.

County Surveyor

Bill Rensberger

Richard “Rich” Hudson.

Judge of Superior Court 2

Anthony D. Pampalone

Judge of Superior Court 6

Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.)

Precinct committee members

Michael P. Raffin, Jean Swanson, Liberty-1; H. Glenn Wiles, Liberty-2; Nancy Ann Calafati, Richard J. Raffin, Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4; Ethan Lowe, Liberty-6; Jeff Trout, Westchester-3; William F. Sexton, Westchester-7; Albert Raffin, Westchester-13; Judith C. Tyler, Westchester-14.

Delegates to state convention

Patricia Sechrist, Paul Sechrist, Bill Rensberger, William F. Sexton, Albert Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, Kevin Tracy, Jeff Trout and Jon C. Miller of Westchester Township. Melissa Kolasa and Dale Manuel of Jackson Township.

Gerry Hebert, Ethan Lowe, Richard J. Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, Nancy Ann Calafati, Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.

School Refendum: Dunelanders will also be asked the following question on the ballot for the Duneland School Referendum: “For the seven calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall Duneland School Corporation impose a property-tax rate that does not exceed 22 cents ($0.22) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property tax levies imposed by the school corporation.”　

The referendum is on both Democrat and Republican ballots. Voters who don’t wish to declare a party may ask for a special ballot just for the school referendum.

　

