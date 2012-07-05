Candidate Lists and Referendum Language

Back to Front Page Below is the complete list of candidates in the May 8 primary election appearing on Porter County ballots. Commissioner races and county council at-large races are voted on countywide, not just in their respective districts. The Duneland School referendum is at the bottom of this list where it appears on the ballots. Democrat President Barack Obama (inc.) U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly U.S. Representative, 1st District Peter J. Visclosky (inc.) Governor John R. Gregg State Representative, 4th District Greg Simms State Representative, 9th District Scott Pelath (inc.) State Representative, 10th District Chuck Moseley (inc.) County Commissioner, North District No candidate. County Commissioner, South District Jerry A. Puckett Laura Shurr Blaney County Council, at-large (vote for three) Sylvia Graham (inc.) Bob Poparad Dan Whitten (inc.) Ned Kovachevich County Treasurer Mike Bucko (inc.) County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke (inc.) Judge of Superior Court 2 William Alexa (inc.) Judge of Superior Court 6 No candidate. Delegates to State Convention Rudolf Sutton of Liberty Twp.; Patricia Allene Lane, Jane Jordan, Kathryn Kozuszek, Paul Rausch, J. Robert Casko, Scot McCord of Westchester Twp. Republican President Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum U.S. Senator: Richard Lugar (inc.) Richard Mourdock U.S. Representative, 1st District Joel Phelps, Dave Wenger Governor Mike Pence State Representative, 4th District Ed Soliday (inc.) State Representative, 9th District Dan Granquist State Representative, 10th District No candidate. County Commissioner, North District John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs County Commissioner, South District Mike Heinold, Jim Polarek County Council, at-large (vote for three) Edward Morales Joe Wszolek Ralph Iler Mark Hoffman Ralph Neff Ethan Lowe County Treasurer No candidate. County Surveyor Bill Rensberger Richard “Rich” Hudson. Judge of Superior Court 2 Anthony D. Pampalone Judge of Superior Court 6 Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.) Precinct committee members Michael P. Raffin, Jean Swanson, Liberty-1; H. Glenn Wiles, Liberty-2; Nancy Ann Calafati, Richard J. Raffin, Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4; Ethan Lowe, Liberty-6; Jeff Trout, Westchester-3; William F. Sexton, Westchester-7; Albert Raffin, Westchester-13; Judith C. Tyler, Westchester-14. Delegates to state convention Patricia Sechrist, Paul Sechrist, Bill Rensberger, William F. Sexton, Albert Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, Kevin Tracy, Jeff Trout and Jon C. Miller of Westchester Township. Melissa Kolasa and Dale Manuel of Jackson Township. Gerry Hebert, Ethan Lowe, Richard J. Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, Nancy Ann Calafati, Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township. School Refendum: Dunelanders will also be asked the following question on the ballot for the Duneland School Referendum: “For the seven calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall Duneland School Corporation impose a property-tax rate that does not exceed 22 cents ($0.22) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property tax levies imposed by the school corporation.” The referendum is on both Democrat and Republican ballots. Voters who don’t wish to declare a party may ask for a special ballot just for the school referendum. Posted 5/7/2012 Custom Search Custom Search