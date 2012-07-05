Candidate Lists and Referendum Language

Democrat
President
Barack Obama
(inc.)
U.S. Senator
Joe Donnelly
U.S.
Representative, 1st District
Peter J.
Visclosky (inc.)
Governor
John R. Gregg
State
Representative, 4th District
Greg Simms
State
Representative, 9th District
Scott Pelath
(inc.)
State
Representative, 10th District
Chuck Moseley
(inc.)
County
Commissioner, North District
No candidate.
County
Commissioner, South District
Jerry A. Puckett
Laura Shurr
Blaney
County Council,
at-large
(vote for three)
Sylvia Graham
(inc.)
Bob Poparad
Dan Whitten
(inc.)
Ned Kovachevich
County Treasurer
Mike Bucko
(inc.)
County Surveyor
Kevin Breitzke
(inc.)
Judge of
Superior Court 2
William Alexa
(inc.)
Judge of
Superior Court 6
No candidate.
Delegates to
State Convention
Rudolf Sutton of
Liberty Twp.; Patricia Allene Lane, Jane Jordan, Kathryn Kozuszek, Paul
Rausch, J. Robert Casko, Scot McCord of Westchester Twp.
Republican
President
Mitt Romney,
Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum
U.S. Senator:
Richard Lugar
(inc.)
Richard Mourdock
U.S.
Representative, 1st District
Joel Phelps,
Dave Wenger
Governor
Mike Pence
State
Representative, 4th District
Ed Soliday
(inc.)
State
Representative, 9th District
Dan Granquist
State
Representative, 10th District
No candidate.
County
Commissioner, North District
John Evans
(inc.); Jim Biggs
County
Commissioner, South District
Mike Heinold,
Jim Polarek
County Council,
at-large
(vote for three)
Edward Morales
Joe Wszolek
Ralph Iler
Mark Hoffman
Ralph Neff
Ethan Lowe
County Treasurer
No candidate.
County Surveyor
Bill Rensberger
Richard “Rich”
Hudson.
Judge of
Superior Court 2
Anthony D.
Pampalone
Judge of
Superior Court 6
Jeffrey L. Thode
(inc.)
Precinct
committee members
Michael P.
Raffin, Jean Swanson, Liberty-1; H. Glenn Wiles, Liberty-2; Nancy Ann
Calafati, Richard J. Raffin, Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling,
Liberty-4; Ethan Lowe, Liberty-6; Jeff Trout, Westchester-3; William F.
Sexton, Westchester-7; Albert Raffin, Westchester-13; Judith C. Tyler,
Westchester-14.
Delegates to
state convention
Patricia
Sechrist, Paul Sechrist, Bill Rensberger, William F. Sexton, Albert Raffin,
Michael P. Raffin, Kevin Tracy, Jeff Trout and Jon C. Miller of Westchester
Township. Melissa Kolasa and Dale Manuel of Jackson Township.
Gerry Hebert,
Ethan Lowe, Richard J. Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, Nancy Ann Calafati, Tim
Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.