Burns Harbor to hold Democrat caucus Tuesday

The Town of Burns Harbor will hold its Democratic caucus on Tuesday, August
9 at 7 p.m. at the Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 North Boo Road.
Voters must arrive before 7 p.m., when the doors will be locked. All those
in the meeting room will then remain there for the duration of the caucus.
All town residents who consider themselves Democrats may vote at the caucus.
Those who pulled a Republican ballot the last time they voted may
vote in this caucus but only after signing an affidavit—under penalty of
perjury—that they will support the Democratic Party in 2011.
The following Democrats are hoping to win a spot on November’s ballet:
Ward 1:
No Democrat
running
Ward 2 (pick
one):
Kurt Jordan
James McGee
(incumbent)
Ward 3 (pick
one):
Eric Hull
Raymond Poparad
At Large (pick
two):
James
Constantine
Gregory Miller
Marcus Rogala
Gene Weibl
Posted 8/8/2011