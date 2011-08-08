Burns Harbor to hold Democrat caucus Tuesday

The Town of Burns Harbor will hold its Democratic caucus on Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at the Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 North Boo Road.

Voters must arrive before 7 p.m., when the doors will be locked. All those in the meeting room will then remain there for the duration of the caucus.

All town residents who consider themselves Democrats may vote at the caucus. Those who pulled a Republican ballot the last time they voted may vote in this caucus but only after signing an affidavit—under penalty of perjury—that they will support the Democratic Party in 2011.

The following Democrats are hoping to win a spot on November’s ballet:

Ward 1:

No Democrat running

Ward 2 (pick one):

Kurt Jordan

James McGee (incumbent)

Ward 3 (pick one):

Eric Hull

Raymond Poparad

At Large (pick two):

James Constantine

Gregory Miller

Marcus Rogala

Gene Weibl

Posted 8/8/2011