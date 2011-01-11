BMV to issue voting ID cards

Voters who do not have a state-issued identification card, such as a drivers
license, can obtain one at a BMV office in time to vote on Election Day,
Nov. 8. BMV offices will have extended hours to issue state ID cards and
driver’s licenses on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. The hours on Monday
will be 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The state-issued ID cards are free to any unlicensed Hoosier, as long as he
or she can provide proper identification, such as a birth certificate or
passport, Social Security document, and proof of residence such as a voter
registration card, utility bill or bank statement. A full list of documents
needed to get an ID card is available at mybmv.IN.gov
The license branches will only process ID cards and drivers licenses and
will not perform any other BMV services on those days. Written tests and
driving tests will not be offered on those days.
All BMV branches will also be closed on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.