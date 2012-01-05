BMV to issue IDs needed to vote

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will have extended hours on Monday, May 7 and on Tuesday, May 8 to issue state ID cards and driver’s licenses for use as identification at polling places.

Branches will be open on Monday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To insure voters have immediate access to services, license branches will only process ID cards, driver’s licenses and learner permits, providing testing is not required. Aside from disability placards, the branches will not perform any other BMV services.

The state-issued ID cards for voting purposes are free to any resident who does not have a license, as long as he or she can provide proper documentation and is old enough to vote in the general election. Documentation that is necessary to get a photo ID includes a birth certificate, passport, Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2, and proof of residency such as a voter registration card or bank statement or utility bill.