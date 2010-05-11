The latest campaign finance reports show that candidate supporters increased
the stakes even higher in the county commissioner race between Democrat
Robert Harper and Republican Nancy Adams.
Large contributions of $1,000 or more were asked to be reported to the
county voters registration office, even though the typical reporting period
for pre-election campaign expenses ran through Oct. 15.
In the days that followed the deadline, Adams, who won the commissioner’s
seat in Tuesday’s election, received an additional $25,331 in large
contributions to her committee. With her reported amount $77,998 of
contributions and receipts in her previous campaign report, her total has
reached at least $103,269.
Donations reported in Adams’ campaign included Porter Co. Builders in
Valparaiso who gave $4,000, Crossroads PAC in Schererville, $2,831, Stewart
and Kathryn McMillan of Valparaiso, $2,500 . Other large contributors
included attorney David Hollenbeck and his wife Anita, of Valparaiso
($1,000), Dr. Jerry Rodenbarger and wife Linda of Valparaiso ($1,000), Dean
White of Merrillville ($2,000), Larry and Sherry Poucher of Valparaiso
($1,000), Patrick Bankston of Valparaiso ($1,000), Roger Price of Crown
Point ($1,000), Michael Simpson of Valparaiso ($1,000), and Dr. John Feczko
of Valparaiso ($1,000).
State Representative Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, gave $2,500 from his Friends
of Ed Soliday committee to Adams in the final days before the election.
On the other side, Harper made a $15,000 direct contribution to his campaign
committee along with another $11,000 in loans, bringing the total
contributions to his campaign to around $106,000.
Outside of the commissioner race, Republican Sheriff candidate Ralph G. Levi
loaned an additional $7,000 to his committee, bringing his total past the
$30,000 mark. Levi was unsuccessful in his race to oust incumbent Sheriff
David Lain.
Soliday’s campaign committee also gave $1,000 to Republican County Council
candidate James Polarek who captured the fourth district seat on Tuesday.
Polarek also received some support from Adams’ committee with contributions
totaling $1,640 in the days leading up to the election.
State Senator Karen Tallian, D- Ogden Dunes, took in $10,500 from the
Indiana Democrat Party.
Democrat Thomas W. Webber who challenged Soliday for the state’s fourth
district seat received $1,000 from commissioner Harper, reports said.
Candidates in this year’s general election are to file final campaign
contribution and expense reports due on Jan. 19, 2011 at the voters
registration office.