The latest campaign finance reports show that candidate supporters increased the stakes even higher in the county commissioner race between Democrat Robert Harper and Republican Nancy Adams.

Large contributions of $1,000 or more were asked to be reported to the county voters registration office, even though the typical reporting period for pre-election campaign expenses ran through Oct. 15.

In the days that followed the deadline, Adams, who won the commissioner’s seat in Tuesday’s election, received an additional $25,331 in large contributions to her committee. With her reported amount $77,998 of contributions and receipts in her previous campaign report, her total has reached at least $103,269.

Donations reported in Adams’ campaign included Porter Co. Builders in Valparaiso who gave $4,000, Crossroads PAC in Schererville, $2,831, Stewart and Kathryn McMillan of Valparaiso, $2,500 . Other large contributors included attorney David Hollenbeck and his wife Anita, of Valparaiso ($1,000), Dr. Jerry Rodenbarger and wife Linda of Valparaiso ($1,000), Dean White of Merrillville ($2,000), Larry and Sherry Poucher of Valparaiso ($1,000), Patrick Bankston of Valparaiso ($1,000), Roger Price of Crown Point ($1,000), Michael Simpson of Valparaiso ($1,000), and Dr. John Feczko of Valparaiso ($1,000).

State Representative Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, gave $2,500 from his Friends of Ed Soliday committee to Adams in the final days before the election.

On the other side, Harper made a $15,000 direct contribution to his campaign committee along with another $11,000 in loans, bringing the total contributions to his campaign to around $106,000.

Outside of the commissioner race, Republican Sheriff candidate Ralph G. Levi loaned an additional $7,000 to his committee, bringing his total past the $30,000 mark. Levi was unsuccessful in his race to oust incumbent Sheriff David Lain.

Soliday’s campaign committee also gave $1,000 to Republican County Council candidate James Polarek who captured the fourth district seat on Tuesday. Polarek also received some support from Adams’ committee with contributions totaling $1,640 in the days leading up to the election.

State Senator Karen Tallian, D- Ogden Dunes, took in $10,500 from the Indiana Democrat Party.

Democrat Thomas W. Webber who challenged Soliday for the state’s fourth district seat received $1,000 from commissioner Harper, reports said.

Candidates in this year’s general election are to file final campaign contribution and expense reports due on Jan. 19, 2011 at the voters registration office.