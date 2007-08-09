Porter County Voter Registration has released the following information on early voting.

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 4:

•8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso, Suite 105.

•8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North County Government Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

There will also be early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Valparaiso location only.

Absentee Voting

Anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail may call Voter Registration at (219) 465-3484 and (219) 465-3486, to request the required application.

The last day on which absentee ballot applications will be accepted is Monday, Oct. 25.

Voting by fax or e-mail is offered to military and overseas voters only.

Changing Voter Registration

The last day to register to vote or to make changes to your voter registration for this election is Monday, Oct. 4.

To register to vote or to make changes to your voter registration, visit www.indianavoters.com or an Indiana BMV or Porter County Voter Registration at 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105. Officer hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Poll Workers Needed

If you are interested in working on Election Day as a poll worker, call (219) 465-3398 to be assigned to a Democrat position or (219) 465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position.

All poll workers must be registered voters in Porter County.

The pay range for the day is between $135 to $110 plus a meal allowance.

All poll workers must attend a training class.