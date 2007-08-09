Indiana Secretary of State pushes for redistricting reform on Facebook page

Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita is continuing his push urging
effective redistricting reform by launching a new Facebook petition labeled,
“I Support Rethinking Redistricting.”
“With just over one month left before Election Day, the time is now to let
the candidates for the Indiana General Assembly know you support
redistricting reform,” Rokita said in a statement released last week. “We’re
making it easier than ever to encourage a more fair and effective process
with just the click of a button.”
Hoosiers are encouraged to sign the petition by clicking the “Like” button
at the top of the “I Support Rethinking Redistricting” Facebook page.
Rokita recently wrote to each candidate running for the Indiana General
Assembly to encourage them to make positive changes in the process of how
the state redraws its legislative boundaries. Every 10 years, the process of
redrawing precinct boundaries—known as redistricting—uses data from the U.S.
Census Report. However, Indiana’s existing process allows politicians, who
redraw the boundaries, to use political data in creating the new political
lines.
“Allowing politicians to view your voting history in order to create
legislative boundaries means our elected leaders are picking their voters,”
Rokita said. “Developing a new process that puts people before politics will
create more competitive districts requiring elected officials to pay more
attention to the needs of their constituents rather than needs of their
political parties.”
Rokita’s new Facebook petition becomes the next phase of a campaign he
launched in September of 2009 which has garnered hundreds of followers on
Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, through
www.RethinkingRedistrcticing.com
—individuals have sent more than 1,360 e-mails to their legislators
encouraging redistricting reform.
Hoosiers can visit
www.RethinkingRedistricting.com
to
learn more about the secretary’s ideas on how Indiana can effectively reform
redistricting.