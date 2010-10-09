Republicans elect Trevin Fowler to fill Porter Town Council seat

Republican Trevin Fowler was chosen this morning to replace Micheal Genger, who resigned, on the Porter Town Council representing District 4. The only other candidate was Henry Huyser, in his fifth year on the Porter Board of Zoning Appeals.

Fowler, 38, was immediately sworn in following a GOP caucus at the Comfort Inn by Porter County Republican Voter Registration officer Sundae Kubacki. Fowler said he will support and help the incumbent Porter administration’s current initiatives to keep the town he loves moving forward.

As a former member of the Porter Redevelopment Commission, Fowler said he was instrumental in decisions that led to the planned Brickyard development and Gateway to the Dunes projects now under way, and he welcomes the opportunity for continued participation in them. Fowler, who moved to Porter in November, 2005, resigned from the RDC in June because of an Achilles tendon injury but since has recovered.

Huyser, 44, a seven-year resident, said not one of the four GOP precinct committeepersons voting at the caucus --- Bruce Snyder, Genger, Levi Nagalski and Michele Bollinger --- contacted him to discuss his candidacy or ask questions.

Snyder, caucus chairperson, said only invited Republicans were admitted to the caucus including elected GOP officials. Heidi Huff, a Porter resident in Fowler’s ward, spoke on his behalf. Former Porter councilman Bill Sexton spoke in support of Huyser, a seven-year town resident and mechanical engineer who said he also believes the Brickyard and Gateway projects will help bring people to the Porter area.

Fowler, global account manager for a logistics and supply chain and married with two young children, said it’s unknown whether he will put his family on the town’s employee health insurance plan. Bollinger, council president, and Genger currently are so covered. Genger is moving his family to South Korea to do missionary work. Fowler said he does not attend Fairhaven Baptist Church in Porter.

Fowler’s first council meeting will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Porter town hall.

