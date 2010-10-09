Republicans elect Trevin Fowler to fill Porter Town Council seat

Republican
Trevin Fowler was chosen this morning to replace Micheal Genger, who
resigned, on the Porter Town Council representing District 4. The only other
candidate was Henry Huyser, in his fifth year on the Porter Board of Zoning
Appeals.
Fowler, 38, was
immediately sworn in following a GOP caucus at the Comfort Inn by Porter
County Republican Voter Registration officer Sundae Kubacki. Fowler said he
will support and help the incumbent Porter administration’s current
initiatives to keep the town he loves moving forward.
As a former
member of the Porter Redevelopment Commission, Fowler said he was
instrumental in decisions that led to the planned Brickyard development and
Gateway to the Dunes projects now under way, and he welcomes the opportunity
for continued participation in them. Fowler, who moved to Porter in
November, 2005, resigned from the RDC in June because of an Achilles tendon
injury but since has recovered.
Huyser, 44, a
seven-year resident, said not one of the four GOP precinct committeepersons
voting at the caucus --- Bruce Snyder, Genger, Levi Nagalski and Michele
Bollinger --- contacted him to discuss his candidacy or ask questions.
Snyder, caucus
chairperson, said only invited Republicans were admitted to the caucus
including elected GOP officials. Heidi Huff, a Porter resident in Fowler’s
ward, spoke on his behalf. Former Porter councilman Bill Sexton spoke in
support of Huyser, a seven-year town resident and mechanical engineer who
said he also believes the Brickyard and Gateway projects will help bring
people to the Porter area.
Fowler, global
account manager for a logistics and supply chain and married with two young
children, said it’s unknown whether he will put his family on the town’s
employee health insurance plan. Bollinger, council president, and Genger
currently are so covered. Genger is moving his family to South Korea to do
missionary work. Fowler said he does not attend Fairhaven Baptist Church in
Porter.
Fowler’s first
council meeting will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Porter town hall.
Posted 9/10/2010