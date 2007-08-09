Duneland School Board races get crowded

Three-way races
are on for two seats on the Duneland School Board in the November elections.
In the race for
the Westchester-Pine seat, incumbent John Marshall will face retired
Chesterton High School teacher and former state representative Ralph Ayres
along with former school board candidate William Barkow.
In the race for
an at-large seat, incumbent Michael Trout will face Kathleen Downey and
Maureen Hurst.
The third seat
up for election this year is the Liberty Township seat held by Ronald Stone,
who has no opponent.
The school board
candidate filing period ended on Friday, and for weeks, the three incumbents
-- Marshall, Trout, and Stone -- were the only ones who filed. But late last
week, the other candidates filed.
The school board
races will be held on the general election day, Nov. 2, the same day that
federal, state, county, and township offices will be on the ballot, along
with a voter referendum that will ask voters if Indiana’s constitution
should be amended to include the state’s property tax caps.