Filing deadline period ends Friday for Duneland School Board seats

The three incumbents on the Duneland School Board have filed for re-election.

The filing period closes at noon this Friday for the school board races that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. So far, the three Duneland incumbents are the only three who have filed.

Michael Trout filed for re-election to his at-large school board seat, while John Marshall and Ronald Stone filed for re-election to their district seats, Westchester/Pine and Liberty townships, respectively.

School board candidates are voted on by all the voters in the school district; however, the candidates for the Westchester/Pine and Liberty seats must live in those respective townships.

Candidates who want to run for school board must pick up a petition form from the Voter Registration Office, located in the Porter County Administration Center in Valparaiso.

School board candidates are required to obtain peititon signatures from 10 registered voters in their school corporation. Candidates are urged to obtain more than 10 signatures in case there is a problem verifying the names. Candidates are also urged not to wait until the last minute to file, since they must turn in the petition signatures in order to be eligible to be on the ballot.

School board members serve four-year terms.