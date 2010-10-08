Filing period underway for Duneland School Board seats

The filing period for this year’s Duneland School Board elections is
underway.
Candidates have until August 20 to file.
The nonpartisan school board election will be included in the general
election ballot Nov. 2.
Three of the five Duneland School Board seats will be on the ballot this
year. They are: the at-large seat currently held by Mike Trout, the
Westchester/Pine seat held by John Marshall, and the Liberty Township seat
held by Ron Stone.
All school board candidates are voted on by all the voters in the school
district; however, the candidates for the Westchester/Pine and Liberty seats
must live in those respective townships.
In addition to Duneland, the Portage and East Porter County School
corporations will also have school board races in November. Michigan City
schools also has an election, which includes a portion of Pine Township.
Candidates who want to run for school board must pick up a petition form
from the Voter Registration Office, located in the Porter County
Administration Center, Valparaiso. Kathy Kozuszek, the Voter Registration
Democrat director, said candidates must pick up the petition form at the
Voter Registration office and not use forms from previous years, since the
state has updated the form.
School board candidates are required to obtain peititon signatures from 10
registered voters in their school corporation. However, Kozuszek urged
candidates to obtain more than 10 signatures in case there is a problem
verifying the names. She also urged candidates not to wait until the last
minute to file, since they must turn in the petition signatures in order to
be eligible to be on the ballot.
School board members serve four-year terms.