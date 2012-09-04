Early voting starts today

Early voting for the 2012 primary elections officially starts this week in Porter County.

Duneland voters have the option this year to cast their ballots before the May 8 Election Day at the Chesterton Town Hall (located at 790 Broadway near 8th Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters throughout the county can also vote early at two other sites: the Porter County Administration Center (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso, Room 105), which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the North County Government Complex (3560 WillowCreek Rd., Portage) which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be Saturday voting hours on April 28 and May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Valparaiso location only.

Early voting ends at noon on Monday, May 7 at all locations.

Races in this year’s election include U.S. President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor, all state representatives and some state senators, Judge of the Superior Court II, Judge of the Superior Court VI, County Treasurer, County Surveyor, North and South County Commissioner Districts, County Council at-large, Republican Precinct Committeemen, and Democrat and Republican state convention delegates.

Voters in the Duneland School Corporation will also be asked to vote on the referendum to increase the property tax rate by 22 cents starting next year through 2019. Those wanting to vote on the referendum but prefer not to declare a party affiliation can ask for a ballot on the referendum only.

Today is also the last day eligible voters can register to vote in the May 8 primary or make changes to their address. Seventeen-year-olds can register and vote if they will be 18 years-of-age on or before the 2012 General Elections on Nov. 6.

Registering to vote can be done online at www.indianavoters.com

Applications must be submitted by 12 a.m. tonight.