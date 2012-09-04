Early voting starts today

Early voting for the 2012 primary elections officially starts this week in
Porter County.
Duneland voters have the option this year to cast their ballots before the
May 8 Election Day at the Chesterton Town Hall (located at 790 Broadway near
8th Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters throughout the county can also vote early at two other sites: the
Porter County Administration Center (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso, Room
105), which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and
the North County Government Complex (3560 WillowCreek Rd., Portage) which
runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be Saturday voting hours on April 28 and May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to
3:30 p.m. at the Valparaiso location only.
Early voting ends at noon on Monday, May 7 at all locations.
Races in this year’s election include U.S. President, U.S. Senator, U.S.
Representative, Governor, all state representatives and some state senators,
Judge of the Superior Court II, Judge of the Superior Court VI, County
Treasurer, County Surveyor, North and South County Commissioner Districts,
County Council at-large, Republican Precinct Committeemen, and Democrat and
Republican state convention delegates.
Voters in the Duneland School Corporation will also be asked to vote on the
referendum to increase the property tax rate by 22 cents starting next year
through 2019. Those wanting to vote on the referendum but prefer not to
declare a party affiliation can ask for a ballot on the referendum only.
Today is also the last day eligible voters can register to vote in the May 8
primary or make changes to their address. Seventeen-year-olds can register
and vote if they will be 18 years-of-age on or before the 2012 General
Elections on Nov. 6.
Registering to vote can be done online at
www.indianavoters.com
Applications must be submitted by 12 a.m. tonight.