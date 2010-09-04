Democratic candidates introduce themselves at forum

Democratic candidates had the chance on Thursday to tout their
qualifications and air their views at a forum sponsored by the Westchester
Township Democratic Club at Hageman Library in Porter.
Candidates for the contested races of Porter County Sheriff, Porter County
Recorder, Porter County Auditor, and Porter County Coroner all appeared.
Each was given approximately three minutes to speak.
Sheriff
•Sheriff David Lain: Despite the enormous growth of the county’s
unincorporated population—from around 75 subdivisions in 1999 to around 230
in 2009—last year saw a 3-percent drop in crime, the incumbent Lain said.
The PCSP is trying to keep pace with that growth and succeeded in expanding
the Patrol Division by two officers without tapping the General Fund, using
the revenues instead from sheriff’s sales. “I think the people of Porter
County get a tremendous bang for their buck. We’ve got a good product, we’re
considerate, we’re responsive, we’re respectful, and we’re effective. We
want to keep Porter County the safe place that it is.” Lain added, “I’ve got
the best job in the building. There are 150 people in the building who do
nothing day and night but make me look good. I think we’re on a good path.”
•Chip Yanta: With 27 years of experience at the PCSP—in the jail, as a
patrol officer, as an undercover narcotics officer, and with 20 years in the
Detective Bureau—Yanta said that he would bring “a wealth of knowledge and
experience” to the position. In addition, he’s attended 47 special courses
and schools and was a senior instructor and then commander of the Indiana
Law Enforcement Academy in Gary. And he’s a Vietnam veteran with a long
military background, Yanta said. “Porter County has seen too many youthful
drug overdose deaths and too many suicides. These need to be addressed. And
I have some programs in mind to deal with this problem. I have the knowledge
and the leadership abilities to combat this.”
Recorder
•Jon Voelz: Voelz, a resident of Beverly Shores, has worked most
recently as a realtor and has a knowledge of liens, deeds, mortgages, and
the other official documents which the Recorder preserves and maintains. In
the past he has managed a staff of 35, Voelz said, and would be comfortable
doing so with the six- to eight-person staff at the Recorder’s Office. He is
a former member of the Beverly Shores Advisory Plan Commission and currently
sits on the Park Board. “As Porter County grows, we need to grow smart and
we need the county to stay technologically current,” Voelz said.
•Debby Dean Malik: Malik presently works in the Lake County Recorder’s
Office as a certified deputy county recorder and—as a “floater” in the
office—is cross-trained in five different functions. She also successfully
owned her own business for eight years, Malik said.
Auditor
•Auditor Jim Kopp: Incumbent Kopp—with a degree from Marquette
University in electrical engineering and industrial management—called the
last four years of his tenure “interesting” but said that “finally a lot of
problems have been solved,” even though “we have further to go.” The
county’s three different computer systems remain to be integrated and should
be in the next six to eight months, at which point they’ll “be able to speak
in real time hopefully and people in all the offices will be looking at the
same data.” Just this week the Auditor’s Office has begun to distribute
money electronically—2,000 checks are mailed to vendors every month, at a
cost of $1 per check in materials—for an eventual cost savings of $4,000 to
$5,000 per month. Kopp also said that he administers the health insurance
for county employees purchased by the Commissioners and is looking at ways
to save money there as well, including membership in the Healthy Access
program, which could save on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars
every year. “I’d like four more years to finish what we started,” Kopp said.
•Vicki Urbanik: For 25 years Urbanik has worked as a reporter for the
Chesterton Tribune, specializing in the coverage of county government
and in particular budgeting and taxes. “Local officials have many times
asked me for my input or to explain tax policy,” Urbanik said. She has
achieved her Level II assessor certification, has written a number of tax
brochures and essays and has hosted tax workshops, and believes in “getting
as much information out to the public in easy-to-understand terms to
demystify the process, because the General Assembly keeps changing the
laws.” Urbanik added, “I am a stickler for accuracy and detail and I’ve
found many mistakes in county and state data. I want to improve the accuracy
and timeliness of tax bills and there’s a tremendous need for public
outreach on property taxes and county option income taxes. I want to
maintain and improve the lines of communication with local government
officials. I’m trained to see all sides of an issue and I work well with
people. And this would be a full-time job for me.”
Coroner
•Acting Interim Corner Robert Schulte: Schulte has served as Coroner
since Vicki Deppe’s resignation on Feb. 28 and since then, “unfortunately,
we’ve seen a lot of action.” The Coroner’s responsibility: to determine the
cause and manner of death and to notify the families of the deceased. “It’s
a very important job,” Schulte said. His particular interest: stemming the
tide of suicides in the county—seven since he took office—and to that end
he’s working with Porter-Starke Services Inc. “It’s a sticky situation. I
want to do some education.” Schulte has served as a Valparaiso firefighter
since 2003, has a background in criminal justice from Indiana University,
and has worked for the family business. “Compassion and response is very
important to me.”
•Norm Hudson: Hudson has 25 years’ experience as a medical scientist,
with 15 years at Indiana University. He’s currently in real estate.
•Ronald Reed: Reed has been a licensed funeral director for 40 years and
a volunteer firefighter and certified paramedic for many years and served as
a deputy coroner in the 1970s. He has responded to several disaster scenes
over the years, including the Roselawn plane crash and the South Shore
crash. As Porter County grows, Reed said, the number of death scenes will
increase. “We’ve got to get into the schools, teach them about drugs and
gangs, and show them what could happen.” Reed noted that he’s worked “a
couple of jobs all his life.”
Note: The fourth and fifth Democratic candidates for Coroner, Billy Coker
and Nancy Satterlee were not
in attendance.
Uncontested
Races
The following candidates in uncontested races also appeared at the forum and
spoke: State Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary; Westchester Township Trustee
Suzanne Philbrick; and Porter County Clerk Pam Fish.
A campaign representative for U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st—unable to
attend due to a prior commitment—also spoke.