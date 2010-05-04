Republican candidates introduce themselves at forum

Republican candidates had the chance on Saturday to tout their
qualifications and air their views at a forum sponsored by the Duneland
Republicans at the Library Service Center in Chesterton.
Candidates for the 1st Congressional District seat, Porter County Recorder,
Porter County Assessor, and the 1st District seat on the Porter County
Council all appeared.
Each was given three minutes to speak.
1st
Congressional District
Four of the eight Republicans vying for the nomination for the seat
currently held by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky appeared on Saturday: Adam
Dombkowski, Mark Levy, Peter Lindemulder III, and Robert Pastore. Not
appearing: Ric Holtz, Eric Olson, Michael Petyo, and Jayson Reeves.
•Adam Dombkowski: Dombkowski, a Valparaiso resident, began by stating
for the record that he’s anti-abortion and believes that life begins at
conception. Having gotten through the first “900 pages” of the recently
enacted healthcare reform bill, Dumbkowski has concluded that parts of it
need to be repealed and parts reformed. He supports “tax cuts, not more
taxes, and fiscal responsibility.” And—“whatever you think about going to
war in the first place”—in Iraq and Afghanistan “we need to leave behind
safe, secure countries.” The Patriot Act also needs to be reviewed,
Dumbkowski said, as “our civil liberties and constitutional rights need to
be preserved.”
•Mark Leyva: Leyva, who has run against Visclosky in every election
since 2002, noted that he was vying for the seat “when it was unfashionable”
to do so. “I’m just a regular working cut, a carpenter and former
steelworker” with a son in the military. His target: “the kings and queens
in Congress who are abusing our Constitution.” His “driving forces”:
“limited government, the free market, fiscal responsibility, and protecting
our freedoms and liberty.” On the subject of the healthcare bill: “we need
to repeal, replace, and stop funding it in the House.”
•Peter Lindemulder III: Lindemulder opened his remarks by saying he lost
his father at 50 to cancer and “that we don’t know how long we have in this
world to make a difference.” A father himself, Lindemulder said that he
wants to make a difference for his own children. He has a business
background, his family has operated multiple businesses, he’s done
everything from drive a garbage truck to make payroll, Lindemulder said.
“They gave me a good background in business and business experience to turn
around the country.” His “basic goals”: “sensible healthcare reform,
rejuvenating the economy, and creating jobs.” On the specific subject of
healthcare, Lindemulder said, “we need to repeal it and replace it and get
at the real problem: the costs of healthcare. We’re creating an entitlement
monster that will hurt big and small business.”
•Robert Pastore: Pastore is the Hammond Republican party chair. His
three main issues: “Obamacare,” Visclosky’s “inability to truly represent
us,” and “jobs and the economy.” By 2020, he projected, the federal deficit
is going to be running at $20 trillion. “We can’t allow the socialist
Democrats to take over,” Pastore said. “We need to completely repeal the
healthcare bill. It will bankrupt our nation. And we need to get government
spending under control or our businesses will be overtaxed.” Pastore also
said that he is anti-abortion.
Porter County
Recorder
Both Republican candidates for the nomination for Porter County Recorder
were in attendance: William LaFever and Jon Miller.
•William LaFever: LaFever said that his 26 years in the construction
business, 13 of them with the Indiana Department of Transportation, has
qualified him for the office of Recorder. “It’s paying attention to detail,
reading and following government regulations,” LaFever said. “I understand
legal descriptions, I’ve done surveying, I understand liens.” LaFever added,
“I will fight for what’s right. I don’t take orders from anybody. I will
follow the law and do what’s best for the county.”
•Jon Miller: Miller, a Chesterton resident, is a 27-year employee of the
Porter County Sheriff’s Police, with 11 years at 911. While working for the
PCSP, Miller said, he established a document imaging system for the agency
to make documents more easily accessible for residents. He is therefore well
qualified for the Record’s “important work” of keeping documents stored,
Miller said. “I will serve you with honesty, integrity, and commitment.”
Porter County
Assessor
Both Republican candidates for Porter County Assessor were in attendance:
Gail Hudson and Jon Snyder.
•Gail Hudson: Hudson said that she previously worked in the Center
township Assessor’s Office, since 2001, and is now working in the
consolidated Porter County Assessor’s Office. “I understand the current
software and have thought of more efficient ways of meeting the appeals
challenge,” namely, by meeting with property owners prior to assessment,
before it ever gets to the point of an appeal. “I will work with the Auditor
and the Treasurer to get bills out in a timely fashion.”
•Jon Snyder: Snyder, a Portage resident, is a Level II certified
appraiser and over the years has appraised “millions of dollars in farm,
homes, and vacant property,” he said. “I will use my private sector
experience to make sure assessments are fair and accurate.” Snyder noted
that he wants to streamline the appeals process by allowing property owners
to file on line. He also noted that he’s the only candidate for the office
of Assessor “not employed by Porter County government.”
Porter County
Council,
1st District
Seat
Both Republican candidates for the 1st District seat on the Porter County
Council were in attendance: Jim Biggs and Kevin Tracy.
•Jim Biggs: Biggs, a Chesterton resident, served two terms as Porter
County Commissioner and said that he fulfilled his pledge not to run for
re-election after the expiration of his second term. The incumbent, Biggs
said—Democrat Bob Poparad—“pledged not to raise taxes and he did. He’s given
100 reasons why he did. But your word as an elected official is everything.”
Biggs added, “When I left office 10 years ago, things looked much different
in the county than they do now. I will stand up for our county and the
people who live here.”
•Kevin Tracy: Tracy emphasized the importance “of serving the community”
and said that he enlisted in the United States Air Force after 9/11, where
he served as an intelligence analyst. He subsequently took a position in
Washington, D.C., as a terrorism consultant, but “learned to hate D.C. and
the politicians who are destroying our country.” On the subject of the
Regional Development Authority: Tracy is opposed to regional government
without a referendum being held on it. On the South Shore extension: “I’m
completely opposed to it. It would be bad for the county and terrible for
commuters.” Tracy also noted, should it become an issue, that he is
anti-abortion.
Porter County
Coroner
None of the Republican candidates in the contested race for Porter County
Coroner was in attendance.
Democrat Forum
Scheduled
The Westchester Township Democrat Club will hold its own candidates forum at
7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Hageman Library 100 Francis St. in Porter.