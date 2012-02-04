Early voting begins April 9; voters have until then to register

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indiana’s chief election officer, urges eligible Hoosiers to register to vote or to update a voter registration for the upcoming primary election.

New Indiana voters or voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election must update their registration by April 9. The primary election is on Tuesday, May 8.

“It is my hope to encourage all eligible Indiana voters to participate in this year’s elections,” said Secretary Lawson. “The initial measure in fulfilling this civic duty is to ensure proper registration, either as a new voter or with an appropriate updated voter registration.”

Anyone not yet registered to vote may register in-person at his or her county voter registration office, county clerk's office, or any Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch. Voters may also mail in their registration form, which can be printed at http://www.indianavoters.com

Mailed registration forms must be postmarked by the same April 9 deadline.

Indiana voters who possess a current, valid Indiana driver’s license or BMV identification card may also register on-line at www.indianavoters.com through 11:59 p.m., April 9.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Indiana residents are eligible to vote in the primary if they will be at least 18 years of age at the next General Election on Nov. 6, are a citizen of the United States and a resident of Indiana, are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime, and will have lived in the precinct where they plan to vote for at least 30 days prior to the election.

Although some “fail-safe” procedures permit certain voters to update their registrations after that date, not every voter will qualify to use those procedures. Meeting the April 9 deadline for updating registration records is critically important, said the Secretary of State’s office.

April 9 marks the beginning of early absentee voting. In Porter County, voting residents can cast their ballots before the May 8 election at three locations: Porter County Government Center (155 Indiana Ave., Ste. 105, Valparaiso) Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. –4:30 p.m., North County Government Complex (3560 Willow Creek Rd., Portage) Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. –3:30 p.m., and the Chesterton Town Hall (790 Broadway - Rm. 107) Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. –3:30 p.m.

Early voting will be open the last two Saturdays before the election, April 28 and May 5, at the Valparaiso location only from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Absentee Voting In-Person ends at noon on Monday, May 7 at ALL locations, the Porter County Voter’s Registration office said.

Absentee voting can be done by mail through the county voter’s registration office.

Anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail may do so by calling 219-465-3484 or 219-465-3486 to request an application.

The last day that this office can accept absentee ballot applications for voting by mail is Monday, April 30. Voting by fax or e-mail is offered to Military and Overseas Voters only.

A list of 2012 Primary Candidates are available on the county’s website, www.porterco.org

Look for the link on the Voter’s Registration page.

Anyone interested in working on election day as a poll worker, please call 219-465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position or 219-465-3496 to be assigned to a Democrat position. The pay range for the day is between $110 and $135 plus a meal allowance. All poll workers must attend a training class.

Voter registration for the Nov. 6, 2012 General Election begins May 22 and closes Oct. 9.