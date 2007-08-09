Coats reports $822K in income, $2.5M assets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican senate candidate Dan Coats is reporting
earnings of more than $600,000 of his $822,000 in income from his law firm
since Jan. 1, 2009, and has more than $2.58 million in stock and other
assets.
He also reported $110,000 in consulting income and more than $108,000 as a
member of two corporate boards.
Coats released his financial disclosure to the Senate on Wednesday. Primary
rival Marlin Stutzman had critized him for missing an April 4 deadline to
file the report covering the period Jan. 1, 2009, through Wednesday.
Coats spokesman Pete Seat says the candidate only learned April 14 that it
was due 10 days earlier.
Stutzman said Coats was experienced enough that the disclosure report should
have been filed earlier.