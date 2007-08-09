Coats reports $822K in income, $2.5M assets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican senate candidate Dan Coats is reporting earnings of more than $600,000 of his $822,000 in income from his law firm since Jan. 1, 2009, and has more than $2.58 million in stock and other assets.

He also reported $110,000 in consulting income and more than $108,000 as a member of two corporate boards.

Coats released his financial disclosure to the Senate on Wednesday. Primary rival Marlin Stutzman had critized him for missing an April 4 deadline to file the report covering the period Jan. 1, 2009, through Wednesday.

Coats spokesman Pete Seat says the candidate only learned April 14 that it was due 10 days earlier.

Stutzman said Coats was experienced enough that the disclosure report should have been filed earlier.