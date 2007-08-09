Bryan Bullock challenges Charlie Brown in Democrat 3rd District state House race

In the primary election on Tuesday, May 4, incumbent Charlie Brown of Gary will be challenged by Bryan Bullock for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in the Indiana House.

Brown

According to his website, Brown is a former teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation (1961-68) and has held several posts in the City of Gary government. From 1988-93 he served as CEO of the Gary Community Mental Health Center and currently he works as a “consultant providing health and management services to entities seeking to foster positive interaction between governmental entities and the community.”

Brown was first elected to the Indiana House in 1982 and has served “on a number of influential legislative committees.”

“Perhaps his most prominent leadership role has been as chairman of the Indiana House Standing Committee on Public Health,” his website states; “even when not serving as chairman, he has played a key role as a member of this panel for many years. His work on the Public Health Committee has given Rep. Brown the opportunity to work diligently toward one of his primary legislative goals: to provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality health care for all Indiana citizens.”

Brown played a “key leadership role” in 2007 in enacting “a new statewide effort to promote improved health care for Hoosiers,” known as the Indiana Checkup Plan (H.E.A. 1678). “The program provides expanded health insurance availability, improved prenatal care for expectant mothers, and a bipartisan effort to encourage the establishment of wellness programs among Indiana employers of all sizes,” his website states.

Brown has “spearheaded” other legislative “successes”: “investment and implementation of the sizable monetary allocation Indiana has received through the federally-mandated ‘tobacco settlement’; “substantive efforts to combat childhood obesity”; “improved childhood immunization policies”; “Hoosier Rx (pharmaceutical cost assistance to low-income seniors)”; “CHOICE (home health care services”; and “parity for mental health insurance.”

Bullock

According to a statement released by his campaign, Bullock is a Merrillville attorney in private practice specializing in civil rights and employment law. He has been an attorney for eight years and is a graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law.

Bullock formerly served as the Labor and Industry Chairman as well as the First Vice-president of the Gary branch of the NAACP and for his “commitment to the NAACP” was awarded the 2003 Joseph A. Pitts Award. “I made my connections to the community through organizations like the NAACP and through representing the indigent as a staff attorney at Indiana Legal Services,” Bullock said.

Bullock was a 2007 recipient of the Frederick Douglas Human Rights Award for his work as a habeas counsel to free detainees at Guatanamo Bay, the statement said.

“His campaign platform involves the empowerment of communities and families,” the statement said. “Bullock is committed to ensuring that students acquire the knowledge that they need to reach grade level proficiencies.

“He is also committed to ensuring that all people, of all races, religions, and ethnic backgrounds, are equipped with the resources needed for success.”

On his legislative agenda are the following, the statement said:

•Allow homeowners whose homes have been foreclosed upon to stay in their homes as renters for up to one year.

•Mandate that employers provide employees with a copy of their personnel file, upon request, during and after their employment, at no cost.

•Amend the Indiana Civil Rights Act to provide for civil damages for civil rights violations.

•Make the Indiana Department of Environmental Management more responsive to the needs of citizens instead of working for the governor.

•Encourage locally grown food markets.

