Bryan Bullock challenges Charlie Brown in Democrat 3rd District state House race

In the primary election on Tuesday, May 4, incumbent Charlie Brown of Gary
will be challenged by Bryan Bullock for the Democratic nomination for the
3rd District seat in the Indiana House.
Brown
According to his website, Brown is a former teacher in the Gary Community
School Corporation (1961-68) and has held several posts in the City of Gary
government. From 1988-93 he served as CEO of the Gary Community Mental
Health Center and currently he works as a “consultant providing health and
management services to entities seeking to foster positive interaction
between governmental entities and the community.”
Brown was first elected to the Indiana House in 1982 and has served “on a
number of influential legislative committees.”
“Perhaps his most prominent leadership role has been as chairman of the
Indiana House Standing Committee on Public Health,” his website states;
“even when not serving as chairman, he has played a key role as a member of
this panel for many years. His work on the Public Health Committee has given
Rep. Brown the opportunity to work diligently toward one of his primary
legislative goals: to provide affordable, accessible, and high-quality
health care for all Indiana citizens.”
Brown played a “key leadership role” in 2007 in enacting “a new statewide
effort to promote improved health care for Hoosiers,” known as the Indiana
Checkup Plan (H.E.A. 1678). “The program provides expanded health insurance
availability, improved prenatal care for expectant mothers, and a bipartisan
effort to encourage the establishment of wellness programs among Indiana
employers of all sizes,” his website states.
Brown has “spearheaded” other legislative “successes”: “investment and
implementation of the sizable monetary allocation Indiana has received
through the federally-mandated ‘tobacco settlement’; “substantive efforts to
combat childhood obesity”; “improved childhood immunization policies”;
“Hoosier Rx (pharmaceutical cost assistance to low-income seniors)”; “CHOICE
(home health care services”; and “parity for mental health insurance.”
Bullock
According to a statement released by his campaign, Bullock is a Merrillville
attorney in private practice specializing in civil rights and employment
law. He has been an attorney for eight years and is a graduate of the
Valparaiso University School of Law.
Bullock formerly served as the Labor and Industry Chairman as well as the
First Vice-president of the Gary branch of the NAACP and for his “commitment
to the NAACP” was awarded the 2003 Joseph A. Pitts Award. “I made my
connections to the community through organizations like the NAACP and
through representing the indigent as a staff attorney at Indiana Legal
Services,” Bullock said.
Bullock was a 2007 recipient of the Frederick Douglas Human Rights Award for
his work as a habeas counsel to free detainees at Guatanamo Bay, the
statement said.
“His campaign platform involves the empowerment of communities and
families,” the statement said. “Bullock is committed to ensuring that
students acquire the knowledge that they need to reach grade level
proficiencies.
“He is also committed to ensuring that all people, of all races, religions,
and ethnic backgrounds, are equipped with the resources needed for success.”
On his legislative agenda are the following, the statement said:
•Allow homeowners whose homes have been foreclosed upon to stay in their
homes as renters for up to one year.
•Mandate that employers provide employees with a copy of their personnel
file, upon request, during and after their employment, at no cost.
•Amend the Indiana Civil Rights Act to provide for civil damages for civil
rights violations.
•Make the Indiana Department of Environmental Management more responsive to
the needs of citizens instead of working for the governor.
•Encourage
locally grown food markets.
Posted 4/23/2010