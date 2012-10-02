Contested GOP races to highlight May 8 primary

As of noon today, candidate filings for the 2012 Primary Elections have
officially closed statewide.
This year’s filings for the May 8 primary election saw a much busier
Republican ticket, featuring seven contested races while the Democrats only
have two.
In Porter County, a down-to-the-wire filing was seen for county surveyor as
Republican Bill Rensberger declared his candidacy and Republican Richard
Hudson did as well.
Other last minute filings included Republican Anthony Pampalone for Judge of
the Superior Court 2.
No new filings were seen in the race for county treasurer, leaving Democrat
incumbent Mike Bucko unopposed.
Major political parties have until July 3 to fill candidate vacancies after
the primary election.
Meanwhile, the Republican County Council at-large race is heating up. Former
Valparaiso High School coach Mark Hoffman entered the race on Wednesday
followed by another by Ralph Neff.
Just before deadline today Ethan Lowe joined the race.
A new filing was posted in the Democrat Council at-large race creating a
contest in the pick-three race. Filing Friday was Ned Kovacherich.
The primary elections for this year do not include races for school boards.
Those races will however be included in the November elections. Candidates
will need to file their petitions starting July 25 until Aug. 24.
Contrary to what was reported in the Tribune Wednesday, this was also
the last day for major party candidates to file candidacies for national and
state races such as President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, all state
representatives and some state senators.
The most recent report from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office printed
yesterday afternoon showed a surge of candidates now filing for the GOP
presidential nomination in Indiana. The list of contenders now includes Mitt
Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum and a lesser-known candidate,
Patricia Inez Sandifer.
Thursday’s report also found the three Duneland state representatives
seeking office again; State Representatives Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso for
District 4; Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, for District 9; and Charles
“Chuck” Moseley for District 10.
Former Democratic Indiana representative Greg Simms filed in District 4 as a
challenger to Soliday.
Candidates choosing to withdraw candidacy and ballot placement must do so by
noon this Monday, Feb. 13.
For federal, state, and county judicial offices, challenges to candidate’s
qualifications or whether candidates have met requirements for filing of
certified petition signatures must be filed with the Indiana Election
Division no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Challenges to county office races may be directed to the voters registration
office.
Below is a combined list of the final county office filings and the Feb. 9
update from the Secretary of State’s office.
The office said it will release a complete listing of federal, state and
county judicial filings after 5 p.m. Indianapolis time today.
An “inc.” after a candidate’s name signifies the incumbent. Races with
primary contests are in bold in list below.
Democrat Filings
President: Barack Obama (inc.)
U.S. Senator: Joe Donnelly
U.S. Representative, 1st District: Peter J. Visclosky (inc.)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Brendan Mullen
Governor: John R. Gregg
State Representative, 4th District: Greg Simms
State Representative, 9th District: Scott Pelath (inc.)
State Representative, 10th District: Chuck Moseley (inc.)
County Commissioner, North District: No candidate.
County Commissioner, South District: Jerry Puckett; Laura Shurr Blaney
County Council, at-large (pick three): Sylvia Graham (inc.); Bob Poparad;
Dan Whitten (inc.); Ned Kovacherich
County Treasurer: Mike Bucko (inc.)
County Surveyor: Kevin Breitzke (inc.)
Judge of Superior Court 2: William Alexa (inc.)
Judge of Superior Court 6: No candidate.
Delegates to State Convention: Randolph Sutton, Patricia Allene Lane of
Liberty Twp.; Jane Jordan, Kathy Kozuszek, Paul Rausch, J. Robert Casko,
Scot McCord of Westchester Twp.
Republican
Filings
President: Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Patricia Inez Sandifer,
Rick Santorum
U.S. Senator: Richard Lugar (inc.); Richard Mourdock
U.S. Representative, 1st District: Joel Phelps, Dave Wenger
U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Jackie Walorski, Greg Andrews
Governor: Mike Pence
State Representative, 4th District: Ed Soliday (inc.)
State Representative, 9th District: Dan Granquist
State Representative, 10th District: No candidate.
County Commissioner, North District: John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs
County Commissioner, South District: Mike Heinold, Jim Polarek
County Council, at-large (pick three): Edward Morales, Joe Wszolek, Howard
O’Connor, Ralph Iler, Mark Hoffman, Ralph Nelf, Ethan Lowe.
County Treasurer: No candidate.
County Surveyor: Bill Rensberger, Richard Hudson.
Judge of Superior Court 2: Anthony D. Pampalone
Judge of Superior Court 6: Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.)
Precinct committee members: H. Glenn Wiles, Liberty-2; Tim Cole, Liberty-3;
Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4; Judith C. Tyler, Westchester-14.
Delegates to state convention – Patricia Sechrist, Paul Sechrist, Bill
Rensberger, William F. Sexton, Albert Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, and John C.
Miller of Westchester Township. Melissa Kolash and Dale Manuel of Jackson
Township. Gerry Hebert, Ethan Lowe, Richard J. Raffin, Nancy Ann Calafat,
Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.