Contested GOP races to highlight May 8 primary

As of noon today, candidate filings for the 2012 Primary Elections have officially closed statewide.

This year’s filings for the May 8 primary election saw a much busier Republican ticket, featuring seven contested races while the Democrats only have two.

In Porter County, a down-to-the-wire filing was seen for county surveyor as Republican Bill Rensberger declared his candidacy and Republican Richard Hudson did as well.

Other last minute filings included Republican Anthony Pampalone for Judge of the Superior Court 2.

No new filings were seen in the race for county treasurer, leaving Democrat incumbent Mike Bucko unopposed.

Major political parties have until July 3 to fill candidate vacancies after the primary election.

Meanwhile, the Republican County Council at-large race is heating up. Former Valparaiso High School coach Mark Hoffman entered the race on Wednesday followed by another by Ralph Neff.

Just before deadline today Ethan Lowe joined the race.

A new filing was posted in the Democrat Council at-large race creating a contest in the pick-three race. Filing Friday was Ned Kovacherich.

The primary elections for this year do not include races for school boards. Those races will however be included in the November elections. Candidates will need to file their petitions starting July 25 until Aug. 24.

Contrary to what was reported in the Tribune Wednesday, this was also the last day for major party candidates to file candidacies for national and state races such as President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, all state representatives and some state senators.

The most recent report from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office printed yesterday afternoon showed a surge of candidates now filing for the GOP presidential nomination in Indiana. The list of contenders now includes Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum and a lesser-known candidate, Patricia Inez Sandifer.

Thursday’s report also found the three Duneland state representatives seeking office again; State Representatives Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso for District 4; Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, for District 9; and Charles “Chuck” Moseley for District 10.

Former Democratic Indiana representative Greg Simms filed in District 4 as a challenger to Soliday.

Candidates choosing to withdraw candidacy and ballot placement must do so by noon this Monday, Feb. 13.

For federal, state, and county judicial offices, challenges to candidate’s qualifications or whether candidates have met requirements for filing of certified petition signatures must be filed with the Indiana Election Division no later than 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Challenges to county office races may be directed to the voters registration office.

Below is a combined list of the final county office filings and the Feb. 9 update from the Secretary of State’s office.

The office said it will release a complete listing of federal, state and county judicial filings after 5 p.m. Indianapolis time today.

An “inc.” after a candidate’s name signifies the incumbent. Races with primary contests are in bold in list below.

Democrat Filings

President: Barack Obama (inc.)

U.S. Senator: Joe Donnelly

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Peter J. Visclosky (inc.)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Brendan Mullen

Governor: John R. Gregg

State Representative, 4th District: Greg Simms

State Representative, 9th District: Scott Pelath (inc.)

State Representative, 10th District: Chuck Moseley (inc.)

County Commissioner, North District: No candidate.

County Commissioner, South District: Jerry Puckett; Laura Shurr Blaney

County Council, at-large (pick three): Sylvia Graham (inc.); Bob Poparad; Dan Whitten (inc.); Ned Kovacherich

County Treasurer: Mike Bucko (inc.)

County Surveyor: Kevin Breitzke (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 2: William Alexa (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 6: No candidate.

Delegates to State Convention: Randolph Sutton, Patricia Allene Lane of Liberty Twp.; Jane Jordan, Kathy Kozuszek, Paul Rausch, J. Robert Casko, Scot McCord of Westchester Twp.

Republican Filings

President: Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Patricia Inez Sandifer, Rick Santorum

U.S. Senator: Richard Lugar (inc.); Richard Mourdock

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Joel Phelps, Dave Wenger

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Jackie Walorski, Greg Andrews

Governor: Mike Pence

State Representative, 4th District: Ed Soliday (inc.)

State Representative, 9th District: Dan Granquist

State Representative, 10th District: No candidate.

County Commissioner, North District: John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs

County Commissioner, South District: Mike Heinold, Jim Polarek

County Council, at-large (pick three): Edward Morales, Joe Wszolek, Howard O’Connor, Ralph Iler, Mark Hoffman, Ralph Nelf, Ethan Lowe.

County Treasurer: No candidate.

County Surveyor: Bill Rensberger, Richard Hudson.

Judge of Superior Court 2: Anthony D. Pampalone

Judge of Superior Court 6: Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.)

Precinct committee members: H. Glenn Wiles, Liberty-2; Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4; Judith C. Tyler, Westchester-14.

Delegates to state convention – Patricia Sechrist, Paul Sechrist, Bill Rensberger, William F. Sexton, Albert Raffin, Michael P. Raffin, and John C. Miller of Westchester Township. Melissa Kolash and Dale Manuel of Jackson Township. Gerry Hebert, Ethan Lowe, Richard J. Raffin, Nancy Ann Calafat, Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.