2010 Census: Indiana keeps its 9 US House seats

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Census Bureau says Indiana will keep its nine U.S. House seats, unlike the one-seat loss the state experienced after the 2000 count.

Census figures released Tuesday from this year’s nationwide count show that Indiana’s population grew 6.6 percent between 2000 and 2010 to about 6.48 million residents.

Indiana is one of 32 states that kept all its current congressional seats. The neighboring states of Ohio, Illinois and Michigan each lost one House seat and are among nine states that lost representatives.

The results of the Census Bureau’s once-a-decade count are used to reapportion the 435 House seats among the 50 states, as well as determine state legislative districts.