Porter Dems outraised Republicans in town council elections

The Chesterton Tribune was right in an article last week saying the
Porter Town Council 2011 election races were the most expensive in Duneland.
However, it was incorrect saying that Porter Town Council incumbent Michelle
Bollinger was the candidate with the biggest war chest. The title actually
goes to 4th ward Democrat candidate Elka Nelson.
Throughout the reporting period of April 9 to Oct. 14, Nelson’s committee
collected a total of $7,740 and $8,087 for the year so far. That’s nearly
twice as much as Bollinger reported with a total of $4,242 for the year.
Nelson, who works as a real estate attorney in Chicago, received much of her
aid from Illinois residents. Her top donor was Chicago banker Mary Alice
Wheeler who made a direct contribution of $5,000. Wheeler owns a land parcel
at Porter Beach.
Illinois residents Richard Riley of Oakland Park, IL, gave Nelson’s
committee $250 while Margaret Rice of Chicago contributed $200.
The report shows Nelson loaned $750 to the committee, $235 of which has been
paid back.
Nelson ran against and ousted current Porter Town Council President Trevin
Fowler with 305 more votes. Fowler culled just $737 in contributions and
receipts according to his finance report.
Bollinger’s challenger in the 5th ward, Democrat Greg Stinson’s election
committee racked up a total of $2,014 for the reporting period and $3,248
for the year in contributions and receipts.
Stinson reported a contribution of $457 from himself. Fellow Democrat Elka
Nelson gave an indirect contribution of $210 for campaign pins.
The committee received a loan of $500 from Stinson’s wife Rondi Wightman who
served as his treasurer. Also giving to Stinson was Westchester Warehouse in
Chesterton which gave $300 total for the year.
In the 1st ward, Democrat William Cantrell reported a total of $2,964 in
donations, $2,914 of which is attributed to Cantrell himself. The remaining
$50 came from the Democrat Alliance of Northwest Indiana in Beverly Shores.
Cantrell won his seat over Republican challenger Kenneth Timm by 90 votes.
In a separate Duneland race, Burns Harbor Clerk-Treasurer Jane Jordan
revealed she gave a total of $2,039 for her reelection.