Porter Dems outraised Republicans in town council elections

The Chesterton Tribune was right in an article last week saying the Porter Town Council 2011 election races were the most expensive in Duneland.

However, it was incorrect saying that Porter Town Council incumbent Michelle Bollinger was the candidate with the biggest war chest. The title actually goes to 4th ward Democrat candidate Elka Nelson.

Throughout the reporting period of April 9 to Oct. 14, Nelson’s committee collected a total of $7,740 and $8,087 for the year so far. That’s nearly twice as much as Bollinger reported with a total of $4,242 for the year.

Nelson, who works as a real estate attorney in Chicago, received much of her aid from Illinois residents. Her top donor was Chicago banker Mary Alice Wheeler who made a direct contribution of $5,000. Wheeler owns a land parcel at Porter Beach.

Illinois residents Richard Riley of Oakland Park, IL, gave Nelson’s committee $250 while Margaret Rice of Chicago contributed $200.

The report shows Nelson loaned $750 to the committee, $235 of which has been paid back.

Nelson ran against and ousted current Porter Town Council President Trevin Fowler with 305 more votes. Fowler culled just $737 in contributions and receipts according to his finance report.

Bollinger’s challenger in the 5th ward, Democrat Greg Stinson’s election committee racked up a total of $2,014 for the reporting period and $3,248 for the year in contributions and receipts.

Stinson reported a contribution of $457 from himself. Fellow Democrat Elka Nelson gave an indirect contribution of $210 for campaign pins.

The committee received a loan of $500 from Stinson’s wife Rondi Wightman who served as his treasurer. Also giving to Stinson was Westchester Warehouse in Chesterton which gave $300 total for the year.

In the 1st ward, Democrat William Cantrell reported a total of $2,964 in donations, $2,914 of which is attributed to Cantrell himself. The remaining $50 came from the Democrat Alliance of Northwest Indiana in Beverly Shores.

Cantrell won his seat over Republican challenger Kenneth Timm by 90 votes.

In a separate Duneland race, Burns Harbor Clerk-Treasurer Jane Jordan revealed she gave a total of $2,039 for her reelection.