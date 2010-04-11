Libertarians maintain Indiana ballot access after 6 percent showing in state race

The Libertarian Party of Indiana (LPIN) will maintain ballot access for four more years after achieving 6 percent in the Secretary of State race on Tuesday, LPIN said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Libertarian Mike Wherry earned 100,847 votes, the highest number of votes cast for a single candidate in LPIN's history.

Automatic ballot access is granted to a political party reaching 2 percent of the vote, while the 10 percent threshold qualifies a political party to enter the primary system. In 2006, Libertarian Mike Kole received 54,381 (3.3%) votes. In 2002 Libertarian Rebecca Sink-Burris received 60,937 (4.1%) votes.

“Throughout the campaign, I can't count the times I heard people say they agree with Libertarians, but feel they're wasting a vote,” Wherry said. “Last night, we proved once again that our libertarian philosophy is spreading across the state. Our team topped 100,000 votes for the first time in the Secretary of State's race. This means our county organizations and their candidates can continue their growth without the burden of petitioning.”

“With municipal elections around the corner, maintaining our ballot access was critical,” Wherry added. “It's this level where we stand to really see victories. Admittedly, it's tough to compete in a statewide race as a third party. But, when put in a local race where we know our neighbors, have been active in service clubs, and our churches, we will be very tough competition. We can't compete if we have to expend our resources just to get on the ballot. That's why last night's record vote total was so important.”

LPIN State Chair Sam Goldstein agreed. “Ballot access is the key to our survival as the state's only third party,” he said. “In many races across the state, we were the only other choice in many local and state races. We view electoral competition to be as important to the health of Indiana as economic competition.”

The Libertarian Party is America, and Indiana's, third largest political party, founded in 1971 as an alternative to the two main political parties. Its vision is for a world in which all individuals can freely exercise the natural right of sole dominion over their own lives, liberty and property by building a political party that elects Libertarians to public office, and moving public policy in a libertarian direction. The Libertarian Party of Indiana was formed in 1974 and has maintained ballot access since 1994.

For more information, visit www.lpin.org