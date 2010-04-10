Election 2010: Democrat Malik faces Republican Miller in County Recorder race

By KEVIN NEVERS In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Democrat Debby Dean Malik and Republican Jon Miller will vie for the office of Porter County Recorder. The Chesterton Tribune invited both to respond to candidate questionnaires. The Tribune set word limits for each question and reserved the right to edit for length. (1) Age, place of residence, occupation. Malik: 49, Hebron, certified deputy recorder. Miller: 53, Chesterton, computer network administrator for the Porter County Sheriff’s Police and C-Comm 911. (2) Describe the Porter County Recorder’s responsibilities. (75 words) Malik: To record and preserve the County Archives. Miller: The recorder was the first constitutional office in county government in Indiana. The County Recorder's function and responsibility is to maintain permanent public records of legal instruments involving real estate, deeds, mortgages, liens, leases, plats, military discharges, personal bonds, and several others. All of these instruments are recorded for safekeeping and future reference and for giving legal notice of their existence. Storage methods to record these documents include paper, microfilm, and digital management storage systems. (3) What are your qualifications for the office? (75 words) Malik: Six years as a certified deputy recorder, experienced in both the clerk’s and assessor’s offices, precinct committeeman, and state delegate. I am awarded by the vice president of the Indiana Recorder’s Association. Miller: Maintaining the current document management system is an essential function of the Recorder’s office. I have administered a comparable system for 10 years. I have been engaged in the evolution of the management of vital record storage. In 2001 we required a storage solution for our cumbersome manual filing systems. I administered the implementation of our first and current document imaging management system. I have acquired management skills through my workplace and community organizations. (4) Why are you seeking election to the office? (75 words) Malik: To bring my experience and qualifications to Porter County. Miller: My life has been dedicated to service, which is evident by my employment history (27 years to Porter County) and my community involvement. The Recorder provides a great service by ensuring that their records will always be available to taxpayers. People are my priority. (5) Differentiate yourself from your opponent and indicate why you believe yourself a better candidate. (125 words) Malik: I have more experience and I am better qualified than my opponent. Miller: Quality public service is essential to any office. Porter County deserves quality leadership in this office; I can provide that. Honesty, integrity, and commitment are values that I live by. (6) What are the key issues in the race? (125 words) Malik: Fiscal responsibility, and to provide Porter County jobs. To keep taxes low. Miller: The Recorder must verify that documents submitted for recording meet requirements and follow the fee schedule that are both mandated by the state. The preservation of records for public access is a responsibility that has a direct impact on the ability of employers and private citizens alike to conduct business and complete transactions. Experience in record management is essential for the officeholder. The Recorder must possess the ability to provide the staff with the best tools to help them perform their jobs and serve the public. The present level of customer service is excellent. I will maintain that level, although I’d like to improve service by employing advancements and innovations when fiscally feasible. My goals include a user-friendly website and implementing e-Government services. (7) If elected, do you anticipate making staff changes in the Recorder’s Office. Why or why not? (50 words) Malik: No. Everyone, Republican or Democrat, needs their job. Miller: I don’t anticipate making any staffing changes within the office other than appointing a new chief deputy from within the current ranks, while adhering to the County policy for employment procedures. All of the members of the current staff are well trained and very good public servants. (8) Do you regularly attend meetings of the Porter County Council and Porter County Commissioners? Why or why not? (50 words) Malik: Occasionally when necessary. Miller: I attend meetings held by both governing bodies when able. I have been attending the budget meetings most recently, specifically focusing on those related to the Recorder’s office. I believe that it is my duty to be an active citizen in my community, participating whenever I’m able to be helpful. Posted 10/4/2010