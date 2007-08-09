Campaign expense reports still trickling in

A few more candidates and political organizations have submitted their campaign contributions and expense reports to the county voters registration office, which were due on Oct. 15.

Reporting zero dollars in her campaign is Janice (Jan) Meyers who is running unopposed as a Democrat for the Jackson Twp. Trustee seat.

Republican Porter County Council first district candidate Jim Biggs filed his report showing $440 in contributions. Biggs’ contributors are Ronald Ackterhoff of Chesterton who shelled out $200 and the Porter County Central Committee gave $240.

Biggs is challenging Democratic incumbent Robert Poparad whose committee reported $5500 in contributions and receipts.

In school board matters, The Committee to Elect Maureen Hurst raised $826 from Hurst’s own pocket. Hurst is running as an independent for the Duneland School Corporation Board. Hurst did file her report before the Oct. 15 deadline.

A new political committee was also formed this past week by County Commissioner Robert Harper’s sons, the Committee For Fairness in Porter County Politics, which filed at the voters office. Treasurer Jesse Harper said the committee has received donations but because it was formed after the Oct. 15 reporting deadline, the donors and their amounts will be reported at the next reporting period due on Jan. 19 of next year.

The Committee for Fairness in Porter County Politics aims “to combat negative and misleading political tactics.” Ads mailed by the Valparaiso Republican group have attacked incumbent central district commissioner Harper purporting he has a plan to raise taxes and has failed to create jobs in Porter County.

Harper faces Republican candidate Nancy Adams whose campaign committee has given $1,000 to the Valparaiso Republican group according to its campaign report.