Report fraud and voting rights abuse to feds on Election Day

U.S. Attorney David Capp has announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Collins will lead his office’s participation in the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 2 general election.

Collins has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Northern District of Indiana, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” Capp said. “The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Eight years ago, former Attorney General Ashcroft established a Department-wide Ballot Access and Voting Integrity Initiative. The goals of this ongoing Initiative are to increase DOJ’s ability to deter election fraud and discrimination at the polls, and to prosecute these offenses whenever and wherever they occur.

DOJ’s long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals, and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the Department of Justice for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open on election day.

The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice.

To respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses on November 2 and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, Collins will be on duty in this Northern District of Indiana while the polls are open. She can be reached by the public at (219) 937-5500.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day.

The FBI can be reached by the public at (219) 769-3719.

Complaints about ballot access problems or discrimination can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington at (800) 253-3931 or (202) 307-2767.

“The effectiveness of our Election Day Program depends in large part on the watchfulness and cooperation of the American electorate,” Capp said.

“It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”