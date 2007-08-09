Report fraud and voting rights abuse to feds on Election Day

U.S. Attorney David Capp has announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan
Collins will lead his office’s participation in the Justice Department’s
nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 2 general
election.
Collins has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the
Northern District of Indiana, and in that capacity is responsible for
overseeing the district’s handling of complaints of election fraud and
voting rights abuses in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in
Washington.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination
and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,”
Capp said. “The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to
protect the integrity of the election process.”
Eight years ago, former Attorney General Ashcroft established a
Department-wide Ballot Access and Voting Integrity Initiative. The goals of
this ongoing Initiative are to increase DOJ’s ability to deter election
fraud and discrimination at the polls, and to prosecute these offenses
whenever and wherever they occur.
DOJ’s long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals, and also
seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process
by providing local points of contact within the Department of Justice for
the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations
while the polls are open on election day.
The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure
that those who are entitled to the franchise exercise it if they choose, and
that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice.
To respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses on
November 2 and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the
appropriate authorities, Collins will be on duty in this Northern District
of Indiana while the polls are open. She can be reached by the public at
(219) 937-5500.
In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office
and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of
election fraud and other election abuses on election day.
The FBI can be reached by the public at (219) 769-3719.
Complaints about ballot access problems or discrimination can be made
directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington at
(800) 253-3931 or (202) 307-2767.
“The effectiveness of our Election Day Program depends in large part on the
watchfulness and cooperation of the American electorate,” Capp said.
“It is imperative that those who have specific information about
discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately
to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”