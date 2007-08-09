Bollinger vs. Stinson for Porter Town Council seat

By PAULENE
Michele Bollinger and Greg Stinson agree on one thing: the Porter town code
needs to be reviewed and updated.
Beyond that, there are clear differences between Bollinger, a Republican
who’s seeking her second term on the Porter Town Council, and Stinson the
Democratic challenger. The winner will represent Porter’s 5th Ward.
Bollinger is a college professor who wants to finish the projects she’s
started in her first four years and continue the progress already made.
Stinson, who serves as executive director for Institutional Effectiveness at
Valparaiso University, says Porter needs a more-open government and to
develop a strategic plan with both short-term and long-term objectives.
Below are the candidates’ responses to a Chesterton Tribune
questionnaire. Some responses were condensed due to length.
Age: 42
Years lived in town: 17
What qualifications/experiences do you have that makes you the best
candidate for your office? As to my experience, I have been a Town
Council member since 2008 and served as the president for two years. Since
2010, I have been a commissioner on the Porter Redevelopment Commission and
currently serve as the president. For the past four years, I have been a
member of the Porter Plan Commission. I am also the council representative
to various regional boards and committees. As for my qualifications, I have
a master’s degree from Valparaiso University. I have spent the last 21 years
in the teaching profession and have acquired important communication and
problem-solving skills that have proven to be essential as I have served the
Town of Porter the last four years.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Porter? 1) Continue the focus in developing both the
Gateway Project and the Brickyard in order to create sustainable jobs and to
lower property taxes. 2) Continue the effort in rehabilitating the aging
sewer system. A plan of action was outlined by the sewer rate committee, and
we are currently in the midst of implementing that plan with $5.1 million in
upgrades. 3) Continue to examine and make the necessary changes and updates
to our Town code. The Town’s current building code needs to be evaluated and
updated.
Should Town Council members be eligible to receive health insurance coverage
for themselves and their families on the Town’s employee policy? Yes.
The Indiana code clearly states that elected officials may particpate in the
employee’s health insurance program. It is my understanding that the purpose
of this provision is to encourage qualified, competent candidates to seek
office.
To what extent should the Town assist developers (such as land purchase,
give tax abatement, install infrastructure, fund feasibility studies) when
implementing the Gateway plan? The Gateway Sub-area plan, that underwent
a very public process and was approved by the Redevelopment Commission, the
Plan Commission and the Town Council, indicates that as a community, we have
the ability to attract the development outlined in the plan that could
generate approximately $1.9 million in property taxes. Therefore, I believe
that offering tax abatements, installing infrastructure, purchasing
property, etc. are invaluable negotiation tools when dealing with a
developer. When offering any of these incentives, careful consideration
should be given so as to not jeopardize the financial stability of the Town.
Should Porter designate land within the Gateway project boundaries as a
tax-increment financing or TIF district, reserving future property taxes on
new development there for the Town alone? Yes. Our community can collect
almost 100 percent of what is generated in areas targeted as a TIF district.
This allows the Town to determine how to spend the property tax dollars
generated by areas of growth. I support collecting 100 percent of the
revenue for our community’s use 100 percent of the time. An example of this
type of policy, thinking and action is the $5.1 million in sewer
improvements that are occurring now. Without the use of TIF funds, the
residents would have shouldered the burden of this expense. If needed, I
would consider supporting any direct investment of TIF revenue or release of
those funds to assist with projects within the Duneland School Corporation.
How would you proceed regarding the 32-acre Brickyard redevelopment project?
It is important that we continue to move this project forward. After we
receive the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s response to the
environmental study completed by Weaver Boos, their suggestions should be
implemented into the engineering of the development, and we should continue
to aggressively seek federal grants to help with the remediation of the
contaminated area within the site.
It has been Town Policy to have the Porter building commissioner be a member
of the Porter Plan Commission. In addition to a base salary, the building
commission also is paid 10 percent of the building permit fees collected;
these quarterly checks totaled $4,972 in 2010 and $3,025 as of Oct. 5 of
this year. By voting yes on any petition (subdivision, PUD) that will result
in the issuance of one or more building permits, isn’t that a conflict of
interest since the building commissioner will benefit financially from
his/her vote? Yes. In the past, I have approached two council members
(one of which was the former building commissioner) and suggested that the
10% commission received by the building commissioner and building inspector
be eliminated. I did not receive support from either council member to move
this issue forward for reconsideration.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Porter Town Council?
My entire premise for seeking a second term is to finish what we have
started. Therefore, my main priority will be to see many of the projects
that were started come into fruition --- projects such as the Gateway, the
Brickyard, the Dunes Kankakee Trail, and the Orchard Pedestrian Trail.
GREG STINSON
Age: 49
Years lived in town: 12+
What qualifications/experience do you have that makes you the best candidate
for your office? My professional experience has focused on issues of
planning, efficiency, cost-revenue analysis, and program review and
assessment. I also focus on issues related to compliance with regulations
established by various federal and state agencies to ensure that the
university’s decisions and activities do not violate any rules or
requirements. This experience will allow me to help the Town and its various
departments work more efficiently and cost effectively while also ensuring
that essential services are being provided to benefit all residents. My
seven years on the Porter Town Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals
will also help as we move forward with planning for future development in
the Town.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Porter? The Town needs to develop a strategic plan for
its operation focusing on both short-term and long-term objectives. This
plan, different from a Comprehensive Plan, allows the Town to prioritize its
budgets, organizational structure, development efforts and spending to be
able to maximize efficiency and to fund essential projects and services.
Reviewed annually, the strategic plan would be developed by a group of town
officials, Town Council members and private citizens with opportunities for
public comment. We need to review/revise our Porter Town Code. Many sections
are ambiguous, contradictory and outdated. This has led to inefficiency and
legal issues. I will recommend that we post all reports, minutes and other
documents that fall under the Freedom of Information Act on the town’s
website. We need an open process where residents are treated with respect.
I’ll recommend the council or department head be expected to provide answers
to any questions citizens ask and not follow the current practice of simply
thanking the resident for their comment and ignoring the question or issue.
Should Town Council members be eligible to receive health insurance coverage
for themselves and their families on the Town’s employee policy? NO. One
of my first actions will be to ask our Town Attorney how we can change the
current practice of using taxpayer dollars to subsidize the health benefits
of council members. They should be required to pay the full cost of
participation or not at all. Council members are NOT full-time Town
employees. We do not provide this benefit to other part-time employees. It’s
unconscionable for my opponent to expect the Town to pay over $17,000 per
year to provide her and her family with health care. Having the Town pay for
personal benefits not available to others while cutting department budgets
is both irresponsible and evidence of misplaced priorities.
To what extent should the Town assist developers (such as purchase land,
give tax abatement, install infrastructure, fund feasibility studies) when
implementing the Gateway plan?
No answer given.
Should Porter designate land within the Gateway project boundaries as a
tax-increment financing or TIF district, reserving future property taxes on
new development there for the Town alone? TIF districts provide
additional tax revenue since the money collected gets to stay in that area
of Town. However, TIF regulations reduce the flexibility how the revenues
can be spent and actually can reduce the funds available for police, fire,
parks and schools. TIF areas make sense where additional funds are needed to
expedite development or to pay off bond debt for a TIF project more quickly
saving money. Overuse of TIFs can have serious negative effects on a Town’s
general budget and its ablility to provide basic services.
Expansion/implementation of a TIF zone should only be done after careful
analysis of the short-term and long-term economic impact this action will
have.
How would you proceed regarding the 32-acre Brickyard redevelopment project?
It’s difficult to give a definitive answer. The Redevelopment Commission
(RDC) has not been entirely open in providing pertinent information.
However, it is evident the original plan is not feasible. The recent
environmental study submitted to IDEM indicates the Town likely will lose
about 25% of the developable acreage to remediate contamination on the
property. The next council and RDC will need to seek legal guidance from an
environmental attorney and work with IDEM on the best way to move forward.
The RDC already purchased the property. We need to examine how to use it in
a safe, cost-effective manner. This process will take time and serious
consideration including consultation with a variety of experts and public
input.
It has been Town policy to have the Porter building commissioner be a member
of the Porter Plan Commission. In addition to a base salary, the building
commissioner also is paid 10% of the building permit fees collected. These
quarterly checks totaled $4,972 in 2010 and $3,025 as of Oct. 5 this year.
By voting yes on any petition (subdivision, PUD) that will result in the
issuance of one or more building permits, isn’t that a conflict of interest
since the building commissioner will benefit financially from his/her vote?
I do not support a piecework approach to paying the building
commissioner. We need to examine methods other than the current percentage
system to ensure the position is being fairly compensated. We also need to
examine our entire code and policy for permits. We now require permits for
any work over $500. Minor replacement/maintenance often costs more than
$500. Residents should not be required to get a permit for routine
maintenance on their properties. The ordinance should be rewritten either to
specify the type of work requiring a permit (new construction, major
renovations, etc.) or to provide a more realistic minimum cost figure that
is more in line with current prices.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Porter Town Council?
The common theme of comments raised as I’ve campaigned is a lack of trust
and transparency. Many residents simply don’t feel that the current council
is concerned or responsive to the expressed needs and questions by the
citizens. The review of Town programs and departments, and the development
of a long-term plan, will take some time. But we can quickly change the tone
in town hall by constructively engaging the residents and being responsible
representatives who will work in their best interests.
