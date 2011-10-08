Licence branches set longer hours November 5 and 6 to issue voting IDs

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) license branches will extend hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 5, and on Tuesday, Nov. 6, to issue ID cards and driver's licenses which may be used for identification at a polling place.

According to a statement released today by BMV Commissioner R. Scott Waddell, branches will be open on Monday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

License branches will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended or replacement driver's licenses, learner permits, and CDLs. Other than disability placards, the branches will not perform any other BMV services.

The Indiana BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier, as long as he or she can provide proper documentation and is old enough to vote.

The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID card or driver's license (a complete list can be found at www.mybmv.IN.gov):

•Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport.

•Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub or W-2.

•Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport.

•Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement.

All license branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 7.