Chuck Moseley vs Kenneth Kaminski for State House 10th District seat

In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Democrat incumbent State Rep. Charles Chuck Moseley will defend his 10th District seat against Republican Kenneth Michael Kaminski. The Chesterton Tribune invited both to respond to candidate questionnaires.

The Tribune set word limits for each question and reserved the right to edit for length.

(1) Age, place of residence, occupation.

Moseley: 60, Portage, retired.

Kaminski: 45, Portage, designs, manufactures, and imports religious and Renaissance art blown-glass ornaments from Poland, teaches Polish language and culture course, serves as president of the Indiana Chapter of the Pope John Paul II Foundation.

(2) To Moseley: Describe your accomplishments in office. (75 words)

Authored HB 1116, providing that emergency medical care for worker’s compensation injuries or occupational disease disablements may not be delayed; HB 1592, requiring comprehensive care facilities to provide flu shots to employees who have direct patient contact; HB 1593, requiring persons who wish to perform surgical technology functions to prove to their employers that they meet specified conditions.

House Resolution No. 35, calling for the State of Indiana to buy American when using stimulus dollars.

To Kaminski: Describe your qualifications for the office. (75 words)

I have a great deal of international business experience, which I believe will assist me in attracting both white- and blue-collar jobs to NWI as well as working with existing companies to help prevent them from abandoning the area. I have a track record of working around obstacles to accomplish my goals and I get things done!

(3) To Moseley: Why are you seeking re-election to the office? (75 words)

I have been a strong voice for working families in the 10th District and want to continue representing their interests by fighting for good-paying jobs in Northwest Indiana.

To Kaminski: Why are you seeking election to the office? (75 words)

I’m tired of listening to political rhetoric. Most people are. People don’t want to hear about “change” and “promises” any more. They want to see someone in office in touch with reality. I lived for eight years in Poland while Walesa and economist Jeffrey Sachs re-structured the system into a free-market economy. I witnessed what a true democratic effort can do for a country and we are far from that in America today.

(4) Differentiate yourself from your opponent and indicate why you believe yourself a better candidate. (100 words)

Moseley: I am now finishing my first term as your 10th District representative. That experience along with my long involvement in the communities I serve allows me to have the insight as to what the needs of the district are today and how we need to work together for the future.

Kaminski: I believe we all need politicians, at every level, who possess and practice their politics with the highest degree of integrity, honesty, and loyalty. These are qualities and principles which cannot be compromised. My opponent has had two years of political stagnation and just getting by isn’t good enough for me!

(5) What are the key issues in this race? (125)

Moseley: JOBS—We must put in place a commonsense plan to create sustainable good-paying jobs in our communities. We can do this if we work together and support a plan to rebuild our infrastructure and make our communities more attractive to business that will come to our area and provide jobs that will provide a living wage.

Kaminski: Some of the key issues are: being fiscally responsible by maintaining a balanced state budget that excludes raising taxes. Cut wasteful spending and eliminate state programs that don’t make sense. This is no different than what we need to do at home when money gets tight or when our spending becomes careless. We need to create an environment for businesses that will encourage their growth, modernization, and expansion into new markets, both foreign and domestic, that will in turn create new jobs for out-of-work Hoosiers. We need to put checks and balances into place for state and local governments which will ensure that we are all working in a transparent, competent, and effective way for our fellow Hoosiers.

(6) What legislation would you favor to avoid further cuts in public-school funding? (75 words)

Moseley: I do not favor any legislation that will further cut school funding. We do not need more legislation to avoid school funding cuts. We need to have our leaders in Indianapolis simply adhere to the 2009-10 budget that was passed and stop making arbitrary cuts that the state legislature never approved and that our schools were not prepared for.

Kaminski: First and foremost, public-school funding should cover “core” education courses. It’s time school boards deal with the reality of this economy. Running lean and mean isn’t just for tough times. Fiscal responsibility and ingenuity are crucial for survival. For example, artificial turf football fields costing taxpayers in excess of $1 million are a horrendous waste of hard-earned dollars. Where is the oversight? We’ve struggled and sacrificed for fake grass? Our children deserve better.

(7) Would you favor re-visiting the authorizing legislation for the Northwest Indiana Development Authority, permitting Porter County’s withdrawal from the RDA should the county lose its ongoing court case? Why or why not? (75 words)

Moseley: No. We have to remember that Porter County has received far more money than it has paid in. Also, if we eliminate the RDA funding we will see an increase in our property tax. We will lose the additional homestead credit that was created by the current RDA legislation that we have today. I do not favor any increase in property taxes.

Kaminski: It’s too late to cry over spilled milk. Porter County should honor its commitment to the RDA under the current agreement and then re-negotiate (when the contract is up) a more lucrative arrangement or complete withdrawal, whichever is more beneficial to Porter County and its citizens.

(8) If taxes need to be raised, which taxes should they be? (50 words)

Moseley: We do not need to raise taxes. We need to raise revenue. The way we raise revenue is to use our tax dollars to put people back to work.

Kaminski: Taxes DO NOT need to be raised. Waste, inefficiency, and irresponsibility need to be addressed. Let the politicians be responsible and accountable for their expenditures and not make the taxpayers pay for their ill-conceived and misguided budgets.

(9) Would you support cuts in state agencies—and if so, which ones—to address Indiana’s budget shortfall? (50 words)

Moseley: Budget cuts in all state agencies have been taking place for the last two years. Once again, as I stated in question No. 8, when we create jobs we raise revenue and can then continue to provide and deliver basic essential services to the taxpayers.

Kaminski: There are always places to cut waste and save money. Talk to state agency employees. They’ll tell you where the waste is and which programs should be saved and which cut. We need to work together to eliminate wasteful spending across the board and become more conscientious employees and citizens.

(10) Would you support a ban on texting while driving? Why or why not? (50 words)

Moseley: Yes, I would support a ban on texting while driving because I believe it is a dangerous thing to do.

Kaminski: I can’t understand why lawmakers haven’t already done this! It’s irresponsible that these “common sense” laws are not coming out of Indianapolis! Even “hands-free” calls can be distracting. We’ve made a start with newly-licensed teens, but an early-morning commute will show you teens aren’t the only offenders.