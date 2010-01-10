Monday final day to register to vote

Early voting begins this Monday, which is also the last day to register to vote or to make changes to a voter registration.

Early voting locations and times are:

Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105, Valparaiso, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the Valparaiso office will be open the last two Saturdays before the election -- on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 -- from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for early/absentee voting.

The Porter County Voters Registration Office also offers absentee voting by mail. Anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail should call the office at 465-3484 or 465-3486 to request the required application. The last day the office can accept absentee ballot applications will be on Oct. 25. Voting by fax or email is offered to military and overseas voters only.

To register to vote or to make changes to a current registration, go online at www.indianavoters.com

or go to an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles office or in person at the Valparaiso office of the Voter Registration.

Election day is Nov. 2. Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get Paid on Election Day

Poll workers are needed to work on election day. The pay range for the day is $110 to $135, plus a meal allowance.

All poll workers must be registered voters in Porter County, and all poll workers must attend a training class.

Call 465-3398 to be assigned to a Democrat position or 465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position.