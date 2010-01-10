Monday final day to register to vote

Early voting begins this Monday, which is also the last day to register to
vote or to make changes to a voter registration.
Early voting locations and times are:
Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105, Valparaiso,
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Monday
through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In addition, the Valparaiso office will be open the last two Saturdays
before the election -- on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 -- from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
for early/absentee voting.
The Porter County Voters Registration Office also offers absentee voting by
mail. Anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail should call the office at
465-3484 or 465-3486 to request the required application. The last day the
office can accept absentee ballot applications will be on Oct. 25. Voting by
fax or email is offered to military and overseas voters only.
To register to vote or to make changes to a current registration, go online
at www.indianavoters.com
or go to an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles office or in person at the
Valparaiso office of the Voter Registration.
Election day is Nov. 2. Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Get Paid on
Election Day
Poll workers are needed to work on election day. The pay range for the day
is $110 to $135, plus a meal allowance.
All poll workers must be registered voters in Porter County, and all poll
workers must attend a training class.
Call 465-3398 to be assigned to a Democrat position or 465-3594 to be
assigned to a Republican position.