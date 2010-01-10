INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association is backing the Democratic candidate for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat, Rep. Brad Ellsworth.

The NRA’s Political Victory Fund said Thursday that Ellsworth has defended Second Amendment rights and earned an “A” rating. The group urges Indiana hunters, gun owners and NRA members to vote for Ellsworth Nov. 2.

Republican candidate Dan Coats says he supports the Second Amendment, but he was criticized by fellow Republicans during the primary campaign for not doing enough to support gun rights.

Coats was in the Senate in 1993 when he voted for a bill to implement a handgun waiting period.

The NRA’s Political Victory Fund doesn’t base endorsements on party affiliation.