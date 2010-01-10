Donnelly gets NRA endorsement

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is endorsing
U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, for re-election.
Chris W. Cox, chairman of the NRA-PVF stated, “The National Rifle
Association Political Victory Fund supports Joe Donnelly because he has
defended the Second Amendment freedoms of law-abiding gun owners, hunters
and sportsmen in Indiana and across America.”
As a member of Congress, Joe Donnelly voted for legislation to allow permit
holders to carry and transport firearms for self-defense in national parks
and wildlife refuges; co-sponsored and supported legislation to force reform
at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE); and
co-sponsored the National Right-to-Carry Reciprocity Act which would extend
federal protection of state right-to-carry licenses and permits across the
country.
In addition, Donnelly voted for the Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act,
which would ensure that a person who filed for bankruptcy would not lose his
firearms, thereby maintaining the fundamental right to self-defense. He also
voted to protect hunting, fishing, trapping, and recreational shooting on
public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Donnelly also helped to restore self-defense rights in our nation’s capital
by cosponsoring and voting for the D.C. Personal Protection Act and the
Second Amendment Enforcement Act. He sent a signed letter to Attorney
General Eric Holder stating his opposition to reinstating the failed bans on
semi-automatic firearms and ammunition magazines. And he signed two pro-gun
congressional amicus briefs to the Supreme Court, supporting the
individual right to keep and bear arms in the Heller case and arguing
that the Second Amendment guarantees a fundamental right that protects all
Americans in the McDonald case.
Donnelly’s pro-gun record in the U.S. House of Representatives has earned
him an “A” rating and the endorsement of the NRA-PVF.