Donnelly gets NRA endorsement

The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is endorsing U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, for re-election.

Chris W. Cox, chairman of the NRA-PVF stated, “The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund supports Joe Donnelly because he has defended the Second Amendment freedoms of law-abiding gun owners, hunters and sportsmen in Indiana and across America.”

As a member of Congress, Joe Donnelly voted for legislation to allow permit holders to carry and transport firearms for self-defense in national parks and wildlife refuges; co-sponsored and supported legislation to force reform at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE); and co-sponsored the National Right-to-Carry Reciprocity Act which would extend federal protection of state right-to-carry licenses and permits across the country.

In addition, Donnelly voted for the Protecting Gun Owners in Bankruptcy Act, which would ensure that a person who filed for bankruptcy would not lose his firearms, thereby maintaining the fundamental right to self-defense. He also voted to protect hunting, fishing, trapping, and recreational shooting on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Donnelly also helped to restore self-defense rights in our nation’s capital by cosponsoring and voting for the D.C. Personal Protection Act and the Second Amendment Enforcement Act. He sent a signed letter to Attorney General Eric Holder stating his opposition to reinstating the failed bans on semi-automatic firearms and ammunition magazines. And he signed two pro-gun congressional amicus briefs to the Supreme Court, supporting the individual right to keep and bear arms in the Heller case and arguing that the Second Amendment guarantees a fundamental right that protects all Americans in the McDonald case.

Donnelly’s pro-gun record in the U.S. House of Representatives has earned him an “A” rating and the endorsement of the NRA-PVF.