Westville prison visitor charged with trafficking

A Terre Haute
resident was arrested Friday on a charge of trafficking with an offender,
during a visit to the Westville Correctional Facility, the Indiana
Department of Correction (DOC) said.
According to the
DOC, on Friday morning Marvel Cooper was stopped and questioned by the
Office of Investigations and Intelligence prior to visiting offender Charles
Johnson. In a subsequent search, Cooper was found to be in possession of
contraband, DOC said.
Cooper was
transported to LaPorte County Jail on charges of trafficking with an
offender and possession of a controlled substance, DOC said.
The incident
remains under investigation, DOC added, “to determine what charges or
internal disciplinary action may be taken with Johnson or any others
allegedly involved.”
Johnson is serving
a 10-year sentence through Vigo Superior Court for robbery, with a projected
release date of Jan. 20, 2018.
“Our staff did an
excellent job of maintaining their level of vigilance,” Superintendent Mark
Sevier said. “While the vast majority of visitors pose no issues, we must
always pay attention to seek out those who try to abuse their visitation
privileges.”
“I commend
Westville for doing everything it can to prevent contraband from coming into
their facility from any and every possible source,” DOC Commissioner Bruce
Lemmon said.