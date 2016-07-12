Westville Correctional officer charged with trafficking and official misconduct

An employee of the
Westville Correctional Facility was arrested Tuesday on charges of
trafficking a controlled substance and official misconduct, the Indiana
Department of Correction (DOC) said today.
According to DOC,
Michael Campbell, 21, of Michigan City, was stopped and questioned by agents
of the Office of Investigations and Intelligence on reporting to work
Tuesday evening. Following the questioning, he was searched and found to be
in possession of unspecified contraband, DOC said.
Campbell--who was
hired as a correctional officer on Aug. 29--was transported to LaPorte
County Jail.
The incident is
still under investigation in an effort to determine which offenders or any
others may have been involved in the trafficking, DOC added.
“We will do all we
can to stop any and all trafficking in the facility,” Superintendent Mark
Sevier said. “This is for the benefit of the public, the offenders in our
care, and our staff.”
“I commend
Westville for doing everything it can to prevent contraband from coming into
their facility from any and every possible source,” acting DOC Commissioner
Randy Koester added.