Westville Correctional officer charged with trafficking and official misconduct

An employee of the Westville Correctional Facility was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and official misconduct, the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC) said today.

According to DOC, Michael Campbell, 21, of Michigan City, was stopped and questioned by agents of the Office of Investigations and Intelligence on reporting to work Tuesday evening. Following the questioning, he was searched and found to be in possession of unspecified contraband, DOC said.

Campbell--who was hired as a correctional officer on Aug. 29--was transported to LaPorte County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation in an effort to determine which offenders or any others may have been involved in the trafficking, DOC added.

“We will do all we can to stop any and all trafficking in the facility,” Superintendent Mark Sevier said. “This is for the benefit of the public, the offenders in our care, and our staff.”

“I commend Westville for doing everything it can to prevent contraband from coming into their facility from any and every possible source,” acting DOC Commissioner Randy Koester added.