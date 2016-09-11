Local man charged with child molesting

A Chesterton man has been arrested on charges of child molesting.

Jonathan A. Miegl, 34, with a listed address in the 500 block of South 20th Street, was booked into the Porter County Jail on Friday night on two counts of child molesting: a Level 1 felony punishable by a term of 20 to 40 years; and a Level 4 felony punishable by a term of two to 12 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Det. Sgt. Chuck Rinker of the Chesterton Police Department, Miegl is accused of intimate contact with a child younger than 14 years old, over a period of four years beginning in 2012.

The child told investigators that the incidents occurred at three locations: at prior residences in Chesterton and LaPorte and at Key Lime Cove in Illinois.

The child’s mother advised Rinker that Miegl initially admitted to molesting the child in a phone conversation with her, in which he said he “(messed) up bad” and “knows he is going to jail.”

Later, however, Miegl retracted his admission to her, the mother advised Rinker, saying instead that “he did not ever hurt the (child) and that the allegations were false,” and adding that “the allegations are going to cost (the child’s mother) $1,200 every two weeks in lost support.”