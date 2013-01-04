Service Tuesday for Adam 'Nate' Neier

Adam N. “Nate” Neier, age 26 of Chesterton passed away at Porter Regional Hospital on Friday, March 29, 2013.

He was born on March 2, 1987 in Hammond to Eugene H. and Linda Ratcliff Neier, both of whom survive in Chesterton.

He is also survived by his sister Sharlene (Phil) Harrison and brothers Eugene “E.J.” Neier Jr. and Aaron Neier, all of Chesterton; nephews, Charlie and Jared and grandparents Oscar and Margaret Ratcliff, of Lake Station. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Nate was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Gertrude Neier.

He was employed as a water blaster. Nate loved the outdoors, making people laugh and he enjoyed going to church. He was a caring, loving and thoughtful young man. He put everyone ahead of himself, and was always very chivalrous. Nate’s grandparents remember him as a “big hugger.”

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. from the White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd St., Chesterton, Ind.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to a local breast cancer fund. For more information please call 926-1309.