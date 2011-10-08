Dr. John E. Read dies at age 84

John E. Read, M.D., age 84, of Chesterton, Ind., passed away Saturday, January 19, 2013.

He was born August 8, 1928 in Chesterton, Ind., to John C. and Eleanor (Morgan) Read.

He was married June 25, 1951 to Dolores Cawley Read, who preceded him in death in 2003.

He is survived by his son, William (Mary Myers) Read of Milwaukee, Wis.; daughters, Lisa (Paul) Schiro of Houston, Tex., MaryBeth (Alvin Jr.) Slont of Chesterton, Ind., and Carol (Bill) Ameling of Shorewood, Minn.; brother, James (Cathy) Read of Chesterton, Ind.; grandchildren, Morgan (William) Mulvihill, John (Kim) Miglicco, MaryBeth Miglicco, Stewart (Jennifer) Miglicco, Emily Rose Miglicco, Erin (Matthew) Larrison, Jessica Slont, Alvin Slont III, Read Ameling, Dane Ameling and Rachael Ameling; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Lincoln and Alexandra Mulvihill; Grant, Ryan, Everett and Stewart Miglicco Jr., Trevor Cooper and Taylor Larrison.

Dr. Read began as a General Practitioner with offices in Chesterton. He later returned to the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Institute for his Ophthalmology degree. He was a member of the Chesterton Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32nd degree Mason. He served in the U.S. Air Medical Corps.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2013 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind.

Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Private family burial will be held on Wednesday, January 23, at Chesterton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Chesterton United Methodist Church, 434 South 2nd St., Chesterton, IN, 46304.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.EE-FH.com