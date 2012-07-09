Services Wednesday for Arthur Willing, first president of county park board

Arthur F. Willing, age 86 of Valparaiso, Ind., passed away Thursday,
September 6, 2012 at the VNA Hospice Center.
He was born August 13, 1926 in Valparaiso, the son of Leslie and Martha (Barneko)
Willing.
On October 24, 2005 in Indianapolis, he married Helen (Ray) Glass, who
survives in Valparaiso.
Also surviving is his step-daughter Cheree (Anthony) Calabro of Valparaiso,
Ind., three step-sons, David (Mary) Glass of Crawfordsville, Ind., Alan
Glass of Valparaiso and John Glass of Indianapolis, Ind., six
step-grandchildren, seven great step-grandchildren and a sister Anne
(Richard) Horner of South Bend, Ind.
Art graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1944. He attended two years at
Valparaiso University, then graduated from Purdue University with a B.S.
Degree in 1947, then received a Master of Arts Degree from Valparaiso
University. He worked for Pullman Standard in Chicago, Continental Diamond
Fiber as an engineer and taught at River Forest School from 1959 to 1987.
Art was well known as a woodworker who made handcrafted items. He was
founder and first President of Friends of the Indiana Dunes, founder and
first President of N.W. Indiana Story Tellers Association and appeared on
local TV telling stories. He was also first President of Porter County Park
Board, where he worked to make Sunset Hill Farm a Porter County park.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 12, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. at
Bartholomew Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Ostafinski officiating. Burial
will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2012 4-8 p.m. and 10 to 11
a.m. Wednesday at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Dunes or the Visiting Nurse
Association.
