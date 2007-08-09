Service Saturday for William' Bill' Cantrell former Porter Councilman

William “Bill” Cantrell, of Porter, Ind., passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 15, 2012.

He is survived by his sister, Sue Glenn; his children, two daughters and a son, Kim (Greg) Meyer, Leslie (John) Deaton, and Dustin (Debbie) Cantrell; as well as two grandchildren, Matthew Meyer and Caleb Deaton; and one great-grandchild, Aaliyah Meyer.

During his life Bill was actively engaged with the Steel Workers Union, the Democratic Party, school and town boards, his church, and numerous other volunteer organizations.

Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, D.O.C, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m.

A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

For more information visit moellerfuneralhome.com