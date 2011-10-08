Lorain Bell services Wednesday

Lorain A. Bell, age 76 of Chesterton, Ind., passed away Friday, October 19, 2012 at his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was born February 23, 1936 in Adrian, Mich., to John and Norma M. (Pickles) Bell, both of whom preceded him in death.

Lorain was married on February 1, 1964 to Marcia (Kunkle) Bell, who survives in Chesterton.

He is also survived by his son, John (Jennifer) Bell of Chesterton; daughters, Audra (Glenn) Peterson of Chesterton and Leslie Bell-Pishkur of Winterpark, Fla.; brothers, Duane Bell of Stevensville, Mont., and Sam Bell of Riga, Mich.; sisters, Agatha (Bob) Lombard of Blissfield, Mich., and Elaine (Doug) Schaedler of Holland, Mich.; and grandchildren, Glenn, Jordan and Austin Peterson, Logan, John and Henry Bell and Hailey Pishkur along with many very special friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Beck and daughter, Margaret Mary Bell.

Lorain was an area resident since 1968 and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a business owner, opening several businesses including L.A. Bell Motor Lines Inc. in 1966, Westchester Warehouses in 1971 and J&L Bell LLC in 1988. He was a public servant to Porter and served on the Porter Planning Commission for 28 years and enjoyed giving back to the Duneland community in many ways. Lorain was a member of the Winamac Old Car Club, the Michigan Fly Wheelers, the State Park Little League Expansion Committee and the Future Farmers of America. His hobbies included antique farm equipment, trucks and cars. He was a devoted Christian, loved the beauty of Hawaii and cherished his time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 24, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 W. 1100 N., Chesterton, IN, with Rev. Jane Aicher officiating and Thelma Cobbler co-officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 23 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the State Park Little League Expansion Fund, c/o Porter Bank, 230 Lincoln St., Porter, IN, 46304.

