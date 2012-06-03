Irma Bauer Foster dies at age 91

Irma Bauer Foster, age 91, of Chesterton, passed away Wednesday, February
29, 2012.
She was born December 19, 1920 in Germany to Gustav and Alwine (Dannehl)
Wesche, both of whom preceded her in death.
She came to America in 1926 and in 1941 she married Herbert Bauer, who
preceded her in death in 1982.
She was then married in 1986 to Charles Foster, who preceded her in death in
1990.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonni (Paul) Bauer-Rice of Morgan Hill,
Calif.; granddaughter, Corey Faulkner and great-grandson, Dustin Faulkner of
Morgan Hill, Calif. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Wesche-Scheetz
of Chesterton; nephews, Dan Scheetz and his family of Chesterton and Tim
Scheetz of Jupitor, Fla.; niece, Julie Scheetz of Reutlingen, Germany;
stepson, Jack Bauer and his three children of Vallejo, Calif.; stepdaughter,
Kim Lozano and her family of Crown Point, Ind. and many special friends.
Irma was a 1939 graduate of Valparaiso High School and was a co-owner with
her husband Herb of the State Park Drug Store until her retirement.
She was an avid bowler, bingo player, friend of the Duneland Resale Shop, a
70 year member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and will be remembered
for over 40 years of flower pressing.
She has made an anatomical gift of her body to the Indiana University School
of Medicine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the
direction of Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind.
