Dorothy Alabach service Thursday

Dorothy L. Alabach, age 80 of Valparaiso, Ind., passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2012.

She was born on May 25, 1932 in Gary, the daughter of Joseph and Lydia (Helmantoler) Perreaux.

She is survived by her son David and two sisters, Mary Ursula Dreiser and Patricia Naccarato.

Dorothy was a vocal Porter County resident and a political and environmental activist for 50 years, a Liberty Township 4-H leader and frequent Voice of the People/op-ed page contributor.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso, Ind.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bartholomew Funeral Home.

