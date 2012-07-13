C. William 'Bill' Winey service set for Saturday

Charles William (Bill) Winey, age 87, of Porter, Ind., passed away Saturday, July 7, 2012.

Bill was born November 22, 1924 in Jefferson, Iowa, to A. Wayne and Marguerite (Hamilton) Winey.

On December 30, 1950 he was married to Shirley Ann (Magnuson) Winey in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Bill is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Jo (Greg) Winey-Babcock of Chesterton, sons Tim (Margo) Winey of Chesterton and Jon (Lauralee) Winey of Michigan City, Ind.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Paul Babcock, Erik Babcock, Mark Babcock, Paige Winey and Mitchell Winey and his sister Marjorie (Keith) Crozier of Marietta, Ga.

Bill was an area resident since 1964, moving here from Pekin, Illinois. He was the founder and former owner of Winey Insurance Agency. He has been an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Chesterton, involved with the youth programs and Boy Scouting, past member of the Chesterton Lions Club and the Chesterton/Duneland Kiwanis Club and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a veteran of the US Army serving during World War II in Africa, Italy and France, where he was wounded.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2012, at 10:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, at First United Methodist Church of Chesterton with Pastor Chris Newman-Jacobs officiating.

A Memorial visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 13, 2012, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind. Cremation will be performed by Heritage Crematory, Portage, Ind.

