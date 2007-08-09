Vernon 'Vern' Odum visitation Friday, November 25

Vernon “Vern” Odom, Jr., of Chesterton, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2011 at the Waters of Duneland after a brief illness. He was 71.

Vern was born February 2, 1940 in Porter County, Indiana to Vernon Odom, Sr. and Emma “Jean” (Kruska) Odom.

Vern’s father preceded Vern in death on January 30, 1990 and his mother passed away October 21, 2010.

Vern is survived by cousins including Esther Eleanor (Nettrour) Mitchell, Harold Lamar Nettrour and Jonathan Kruska.

Vern was blessed to have many special friends including Betty Peterson, Tracy and Dave McDonald and Lynne McGowan.

Vern was a 1958 graduate of Chesterton High School and a 1962 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and held teaching positions in Gary, Florida, and Boone Grove before moving to Newaygo, Michigan where he served as Township Clerk of Big Prairie Township for ten years. Vern was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton.

After returning to Indiana to care for his parents, Vern was appointed to the Westchester Public Library Board in 1999 where he continued to serve in several capacities until his passing, including serving as President in 2003 and 2009.

Vern generously served the community as a Trustee, President, and Vice-president of the Chesterton Cemetery Association and as a volunteer at the Westchester Public Library and the Westchester Township History Museum as well as the Chesterton Adult Learning Center.

Memorials may be given to the Westchester Public Library.

Vern’s friends will be received for visitation on Friday, November 25 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd Street in Chesterton.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the White-Love Funeral Home with Pastor Jane Aiker of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating.

For more information, call the White-Love Funeral Home at (219) 926-1309.