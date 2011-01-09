Lawrence 'Larry' Ray Hedge II dies at 18

Lawrence “Larry” Ray Hedge II, age 18, of Burns Harbor, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2011 at Porter Memorial Hospital Valparaiso, Ind.

He was born on June 14, 1993 in Valparaiso, to Lawrence and Candice (Nordyke) Hedge.

Larry was a lifelong area resident, a student at IVY Tech College and was working very hard getting his life in order. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Candice Hedge of Burns Harbor; sister, Samantha Hedge of Burns Harbor; fiancée Brianna Criswell of Chesterton; grandmother, Beverly Hedge of Valparaiso; grandfather, Edgar Hedge of Malaysia; grandparents Charles and Diane Nordyke of Burns Harbor and several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2011 at 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave, Portage, Ind.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family is setting up a scholarship fund in Larry’s name.

