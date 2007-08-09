Chesterton Tribune

Donald Michael Crouse dies at age 45

Donald Michael Crouse passed away September 21, 2011.

He was born August 18, 1966 in Kankakee, Ill.

Donald was a resident of Valparaiso, Ind., formerly living in Chicago Heights, Ill., Chesterton, and Manteno, Ill.

Donald is survived by his mother, Deanna (Bowers) Kemnitz and step father, Jerome Kemnitz of Valparaiso; daughter, Lyndsay Crouse of Valparaiso, sisters, Marsha (Albert) Banta of Lexington, Ill., Lisa (Calvin) Hinich of Manteno, Ill. and Pamela Owen of Valparaiso; nieces, Andrea Owen, Unity Kemnitz and Marram Kemnitz; nephew, Tyler Owen; mother- and father-in-law, Tom and Patricia Mann of Matteson, Ill.; and cat, Tigger.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kent E. Crouse, brother, Daniel B. Crouse and the love of his life, Angela K. Mann.

Donald worked as a self-employed carpenter. He and Angela owned and operated A.K. Mann Construction.

Donald enjoyed woodworking, fishing and Westerns. He was a fan of the Bears, Cubs and Nascar Racing.

Cremation will be performed by Heritage Crematory, Portage, Ind. There will be no services.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

He will be buried with his Angela at Skyline Cemetery, Crete, Ill.

Arrangements are being handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, Ind.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.EE-FH.com

 

