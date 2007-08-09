Donald Michael Crouse dies at age 45

Donald Michael Crouse passed away September 21, 2011.
He was born August 18, 1966 in Kankakee, Ill.
Donald was a resident of Valparaiso, Ind., formerly living in Chicago
Heights, Ill., Chesterton, and Manteno, Ill.
Donald is survived by his mother, Deanna (Bowers) Kemnitz and step father,
Jerome Kemnitz of Valparaiso; daughter, Lyndsay Crouse of Valparaiso,
sisters, Marsha (Albert) Banta of Lexington, Ill., Lisa (Calvin) Hinich of
Manteno, Ill. and Pamela Owen of Valparaiso; nieces, Andrea Owen, Unity
Kemnitz and Marram Kemnitz; nephew, Tyler Owen; mother- and father-in-law,
Tom and Patricia Mann of Matteson, Ill.; and cat, Tigger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kent E. Crouse, brother, Daniel B.
Crouse and the love of his life, Angela K. Mann.
Donald worked as a self-employed carpenter. He and Angela owned and operated
A.K. Mann Construction.
Donald enjoyed woodworking, fishing and Westerns. He was a fan of the Bears,
Cubs and Nascar Racing.
Cremation will be performed by Heritage Crematory, Portage, Ind. There will
be no services.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
He will be buried with his Angela at Skyline Cemetery, Crete, Ill.
Arrangements are being handled by Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517
Broadway, Chesterton, Ind.
Posted 9/22/2011