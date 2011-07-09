Brandon William Schilla dies at age 18

Brandon William Schilla, age 18 of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2011.

He was born July 10, 1992 in Valparaiso to Ross L. Schilla and Mary Turgi Schilla, both of Valparaiso.

Brandon is survived by his sister Brittany Schilla of Chesterton, grandmother Ruth Schilla of Chesterton, aunts and uncles Suzanne (George) Myers of Carmel, Ind., Paul Turgi and John Turgi of Chesterton, Lee Turgi of Noblesville, Ind., Cheryle (Bob) Goodwin of LaPorte, Debbie (Don) Dean of Chesterton and numerous cousins.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents Dr. Robert W. and Ann C. Turgi and Leonard “Bud” and Marjorie Schilla.

Brandon attended Chesterton High School and he was planning on attending college. He was an avid skateboarder and was quite the artist. Brandon made pizza for Popolano’s Restaurant.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 8, 2011 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the service at 6:30 p.m. from the White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd St., Chesterton with Father James Meade officiating.

For more information please call 219-926-1309.