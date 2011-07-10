Spc. James A. Butz, age 21 of Porter, passed away on September 28, 2011 in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

He was born on July 26, 1990 in Valparaiso, Ind. to his parents, John A. and Mary Jane (Frommer) Butz, both of whom survive in Porter.

Also surviving are his brothers John L. Butz of Chesterton and William J. Butz of Porter; paternal grandfather, John “Pops” Butz of Chesterton; maternal grandparents, James and Elizabeth Frommer, Sr. of Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles, James (Susan) Butz of Pennsylvania, Jean Butz of Chesterton, Joyce (Paul) Wascher of Michigan and Lois (James) Steward of Pennsylvania and Dr. James (Bonnie) Frommer of Pennsylvania, and numerous cousins, friends and comrades.

Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother.

Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He served as an Army Combat Medic with the Charlie Company 1st of the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment 82nd Airborne Division and was stationed out of Fort Bragg in Fayettville, North Carolina.

He was a 2009 graduate of Chesterton High School, where he played football and wrestled. He was also a member of the Porter Fire Department and a certified national firefighter.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Pastor Jane Aicher officiating. Burial will follow at the Chesterton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2011 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 West 1100 North, Chesterton, Ind., from 1-8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South 2nd Street, Chesterton, Ind.

Memorials may be given in Jim’s memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton.

For additional information, please call White-Love Funeral Home at 219-926-1309.